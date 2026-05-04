Cybercrime Allegation: Court Remands Content Creator Justice Crack In DSS Custody

A Federal High Court in Abuja has remanded social critic, Justice Chidebere, popularly known as “Justice Crack,” in the custody of the State Security Services, SSS.

He was arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on alleged cybercrime, breach of public peace, and felony, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Following the arraignment, counsel for the SSS, Mark Oruba, asked the court to remand the defendant in custody in the interest of public security.

However, defence counsel opposed the application, informing the court that although they had been served with the charges, they intended to file a bail application for hearing later in the week.

The presiding judge, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, ordered that the defendant be remanded in SSS custody until May 25 for the commencement of trial and hearing of the bail application.

In a statement released on Saturday, May 2, the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, said Justice Crack was arrested following a post he made on social media featuring soldiers’ complaints about their feeding and general welfare. It said a deeper look at the matter revealed that the influencer’s engagement with the soldiers went beyond welfare concerns.

The Army said his post and interactions with the soldiers showed he was trying incite the soldiers to create discontent within the system.