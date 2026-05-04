Kidnappers Kill Businessman In Edo

Suspected kidnappers have killed a businessman, Justice Abu Oshioke, hours before his child’s dedication in Ekpoma, Edo State.

Oshioke, said to be the Chief Executive Officer of a popular fast-food outlet, Principle Takeout, also known as Jusewayne, was reportedly shot dead by gunmen on Saturday night, May 2, 2026.

According to report, the victim was attacked at Idumebo area of Ekpoma while returning home.

An eyewitness, who spoke to the publication, said the assailants attempted to abduct Oshioke, but he resisted.

“The attackers tried to drag him into the bush, but he resisted, and he was shot. People rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was confirmed dead,” the source said.

The incident was said to have occurred a day before the dedication of his newborn child.

The spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command, Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

“The Edo State Police Command is deeply saddened by the tragic murder of Justice Abu Oshioke. He was fatally shot by unidentified armed men on 2nd May 2026 at about 9:55 p.m. at Idumebo, Ekpoma,” Ikoedem said.

She said the victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed d3ad.

The Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident.

The police said efforts were ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators and urged members of the public to provide useful information.