Why I No Longer Attend Church Physically..Funke Akindele

byCKN NEWS -
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Funke Akindele, the Nigerian movie producer, has revealed why she no longer attends church physically.

In a video shared on her Snapchat story, the actress said she lost interest in attending church because the attention often shifted to her rather than the service.

“Anytime I go to church, I’m always the one they take pictures of. So I would join online,” she said.

The filmmaker had previously spoken about her faith. In 2022, she said she would not hide her identity as a member of the Celestial Church of Christ.

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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