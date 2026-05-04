Why I No Longer Attend Church Physically..Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele, the Nigerian movie producer, has revealed why she no longer attends church physically.

In a video shared on her Snapchat story, the actress said she lost interest in attending church because the attention often shifted to her rather than the service.

“Anytime I go to church, I’m always the one they take pictures of. So I would join online,” she said.

The filmmaker had previously spoken about her faith. In 2022, she said she would not hide her identity as a member of the Celestial Church of Christ.