Nigerian Police Confirms Killing Of 17 Officers At Army Special School In Yobe

The Nigeria Police Force regrettably announces the tragic loss of seventeen (17) police officers who paid the supreme price in service to the nation following a terrorist attack on the Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buni Yadi, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State, in the early hours of 8th May, 2026.

The officers, who were undergoing specialized operational training at the institution, lost their lives when terrorists launched a coordinated attack on the facility from multiple directions at about 0115hrs. Several gallant personnel of the Nigerian Army also made the ultimate sacrifice while courageously repelling the attack.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc (+), NPM, described the fallen officers as courageous and dedicated personnel who demonstrated exceptional patriotism and commitment to national security through their participation in advanced counter-terrorism and tactical training programmes. The IGP conveyed the heartfelt condolences of the entire Force to the bereaved families, assuring them that the sacrifices of the deceased officers will never be forgotten.

In further demonstration of solidarity and support, the Commissioner of Police, Yobe State Command, CP Usman Kanfani Jibrin, psc, mspsp, visited the institution on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, where he commiserated with the Commandant of the School, Brigadier General A.C. Enuagu, officers of the Nigerian Army, and surviving police personnel undergoing training at the facility.

He commended the resilience and courage of the surviving officers and encouraged them to remain resolute in completing the training programme in honour of their fallen colleagues.

The Inspector-General of Police assures Nigerians that the Force, working closely with the Armed Forces and other security agencies, will sustain ongoing efforts to bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice. The Nigeria Police Force salutes the courage, sacrifice, and service of the fallen officers whose dedication to duty will forever remain honoured by the nation.