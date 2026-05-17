Mothers In Agony As Terrorists Abduct Over 45 School Pupils In Oyo State

No fewer than 45 pupils have been reported abducted during the Friday attack on three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The schools attacked were Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Esiele; and L.A. Primary School.

It was gathered that tension is rising in the state following the incident.

Security agencies are also said to have surrounded the possible escape routes of the assailants after they fled into a nearby forest reserve bordering Oriire communities and the Old Oyo National Park axis.

A teacher at Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, Elizabeth Olagoke, told one of our correspondents that the kidnappers spoke Yoruba, Hausa, and Pidgin English.

She said, “The terrorists came around 8am. We had all started the morning session. They came on six motorcycles, and there were two passengers on each bike.

“I heard them saying, ‘E ya wolé’ (come in). They started shooting sporadically, and there was pandemonium. The terrorists were speaking Yoruba, Hausa, and Pidgin English.





“They were all masked and dressed in camouflage, and they were young men. They came from the Esinele area. They operated for about seven minutes.





“They entered my classroom first and seized me and a two-year-old girl I was carrying. I pleaded with them, and one of them said they should let me go.





“I started running, and some of them even chased after me. I had about 20 children in my kindergarten class. The schoolchildren are from three communities: Yawota, Esinele, and Alausa. The abducted schoolchildren are: eight from Yawota, 20 from Esinele, and five from Alausa. They also kidnapped a teacher. In all, they abducted about 48 persons.





“The terrorists stole my husband’s motorcycle, which he had parked at my school. They also killed a motorcyclist and snatched his bike. The total number of motorcycles stolen in Yawota is three. They took away the schoolchildren on motorcycles. It was a terrifying situation. I am yet to recover from the shock.”





The traditional ruler of the community, the Eleshi Ele of Esiele, Oba Tajudeen Abioye, said 45 pupils were abducted.





Oba Abioye noted that efforts were ongoing to rescue them.





A former lawmaker representing Oriire Constituency, Bamigboye Abidoye, who visited the community, said 36 pupils were abducted from Baptist Nursery and Primary School alone.

“About five teachers were also abducted from the secondary school,” he added.

It was gathered that three suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident.

A senior security operative involved in the investigation explained that the suspects were caught on Friday in Esiele and were transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

“Investigation is ongoing, and the public is assured that the schoolchildren and the principal will be rescued unhurt,” he added.

Mothers bewail abductions

No fewer than seven parents whose children were abducted during the attack.

One of them, Ajarah Ayanwale, said the terrorists deceived residents into believing they were security operatives deployed to protect the communities.

She noted that while her seven-year-old son in Primary 1 was abducted, her four-year-old child escaped.

“We saw the kidnappers in army uniforms in the morning. We thought they were in the community to protect us. Some of us were even saying, ‘Thank God, we now have security presence in our community,’” she said, while fighting back tears.

According to Ayanwale, panic erupted moments later when gunshots rang out across the communities.

“We started hearing gunshots a few minutes later. We started running helter-skelter, and we were concerned about the safety of our children,” she said.

Ayanwale noted that the terrorists abducted children from Yawota, Esiele, Alausa, and nearby Ohunya village.

“It was when we returned home expecting our children that we realised they had been kidnapped. We were told they took away our children in a car and on motorcycles. The government should please help us rescue our children,” she pleaded.

Another mother, Shukurat Pius, said her five-year-old son, Stephen, was among the abducted pupils.

She recalled that residents initially noticed suspicious movements of motorcycles before gunshots erupted around the school.

“Some of the schoolchildren escaped through the windows, but the little ones who could not run were seized,” she said.

According to her, the gunmen forced some children onto motorcycles while others were marched into the forest on foot.

“They were put on motorcycles, and the rest of the children were marched into the forest on foot. I want my child alive. The government should help bring our children back,” she said.

For Nafisat Agunle, the pain has been unbearable since her eight-year-old son in Primary 2 disappeared during the attack.

“We were at home when we started hearing gunshots around 8am to 9am. Later, we heard gunmen had attacked the primary school,” she said.

Agunle explained that she rushed to the school and later returned home in desperate search of her child but could not find him anywhere.

“I have since been searching for him. I could not sleep, eat or bathe. This is the first time such an incident has happened in the community. Our hearts are heavy,” she lamented.

Another mother, Adijat Ibrahim, said she still believes her abducted nine-year-old son, Muhammed Ibrahim, would walk back into the house.

The woman said her son, known for always arriving early to school, left home around 7am on Friday.

“He loves punctuality,” she said.

According to her, panic engulfed the community after heavy gunshots echoed through the area.

“After everything settled, I went to the school to pick up my son, but I could not find him. The school was empty, and the atmosphere was tense,” she said.

Fighting back tears, the distressed mother added, “I keep feeling like my son will walk into the house. I love my son. The government should please help rescue the schoolchildren.”





At Esiele community, Serah Oguntunde said she watched helplessly as the terrorists fled with schoolchildren, including her 13-year-old daughter, Hanah Ojo, a JSS 1 pupil at Community Grammar School.

Oguntunde said she and others were heading for the farm when they suddenly heard gunshots and rushed back.

“About two minutes later, we saw the gunmen in a car with some schoolchildren at Alausa. They were coming from Esiele,” she recounted.

Oguntunde said the vehicle was driven by the school principal, who had also been abducted.

“The schoolchildren in the car were about eight, excluding the terrorists. The car was later set ablaze,” she said.

The woman added, “We went to the school to check for my daughter, but we could not find her. I pray they do not harm my daughter. This is devastating.”

For Selimat Abadi, the attack became even more painful because two of her children were abducted simultaneously.

One of them, Tosin, is eight years old, while the younger sibling is five.

“They both left home for school around 7am. They are serious about their education,” she said.

Abadi recalled that after the gunshots subsided, many parents gathered at the school searching frantically for their children.

“About 20 parents gathered at the school, and none of us went back home with our children. This is scary. We want our children back alive,” she said.

Another resident, Gabriel Sunday, said only one of his three children returned home after the attack.

His six-year-old son, Jacob, and four-year-old daughter, Mary, were abducted, while another child escaped through the bush.

“I was on my farm when I heard gunshots. I had to return to the community to find out what was happening,” he said.

According to him, panic had already spread across the villages by the time he arrived.

“My son who returned home said he ran through the bush after the terrorists abducted his classmates,” he said.

Sunday added that the attackers escaped through the forest reserve.

“I do not pray to lose any of my children. I want them back alive,” he said.

Punch