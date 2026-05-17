Chinedum Orji, Benjamin Kalu, Onyejeocha Win APC Tickets In Abia

The political atmosphere in Abia State intensified on Saturday night after the All Progressives Congress officially announced the winners of its House of Representatives primary elections across the eight federal constituencies in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The announcement, which has already triggered fresh political discussions across Abia State, saw several prominent political figures and party heavyweights emerge as candidates of the APC for the forthcoming elections.

Chairman of the Abia State National Assembly Primary Election Committee, Erasmus Cishak, announced the results at the APC State Secretariat in Umuahia, stating that the primaries were successfully conducted across the various federal constituencies with party members participating in the selection process.

One of the biggest highlights of the primary election was the emergence of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, who secured the APC ticket for Bende Federal Constituency unopposed.

Also returned unopposed was the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, who clinched the APC ticket for Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency.

In Ukwa East/Ukwa West Federal Constituency, Hon. Chris Nkwonta emerged as the APC candidate, while Hon. Uzor Azubuike secured the party’s ticket for Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency.

The contest for Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency also attracted significant political attention as former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Chinedum Orji, emerged victorious in the APC primary election.

For Isiala Ngwa North/Isiala Ngwa South Federal Constituency, the APC announced Hon. Uzoma Theodore Uka as its candidate, while Hon. Udo Alozie clinched the ticket for Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo Federal Constituency.

In Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency, Hon. Ikenna Nicholas emerged as the APC candidate after the completion of the primary exercise.

Barrister Cishak commended party members, delegates and stakeholders for what he described as their peaceful conduct throughout the process, assuring that the committee remained committed to transparency, fairness and credibility during the exercise.

The development is also expected to trigger fresh political calculations among rival parties as attention gradually shifts from party primaries to full-scale campaigns ahead of the general elections.

Full List Of APC House Of Representatives Candidates In Abia State

Benjamin Okezie Kalu – Bende Federal Constituency

Nkiruka Onyejeocha – Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency

Hon. Chris Nkwonta – Ukwa East/Ukwa West Federal Constituency

Hon. Uzor Azubuike – Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency

Chinedum Orji – Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency

Hon. Uzoma Theodore Uka – Isiala Ngwa North/Isiala Ngwa South Federal Constituency

Hon. Udo Alozie – Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo Federal Constituency

Hon. Ikenna Nicholas – Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency