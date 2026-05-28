Nigerian Father Of Two Dies In UK

A United Kingdom-based Nigerian, Kayode Ogunbodede, popularly known as Kay, has died after reportedly passing away in his sleep in Swansea, Wales.

It was gathered on Wednesday from a GoFundMe appeal by Olatunde Owoeye-Phoster that Ogunbodede died in the early hours of Tuesday, leaving behind his wife, who is said to be a student, and two daughters aged six years and six months.

Owoeye-Phoster described Ogunbodede’s death as sudden and devastating for the family.

According to the statement, Ogunbodede was widely known within the Nigerian and African communities in the UK and was an active member of both the Elim City Church in Swansea and the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

The statement described the deceased as peaceful, calm and supportive, adding that he was always willing to assist others.

The appeal read, “Our lives changed in ways we cannot imagine when our brother, husband and father, Kayode Ogunbodede, popularly called Kay, passed away suddenly in his sleep in the morning of Tuesday, 26th May, 2026, in Swansea, UK.

“Kay was peaceful, calm, helpful, full of smiles and always willing to lend a hand wherever he could. He was full of life and supported his family.”

Owoeye-Phoster noted that the fundraising appeal launched after his death was necessary to help support the bereaved family with funeral expenses, childcare, bills and sustaining the education of his wife and children.

“Kay has left behind a wife, who is still a student and not working, a six-year-old daughter and a six-month-old daughter. This is a very tough place to be for his wife, who is a relatively new mum.

“Everybody who has heard of this sad incident is willing to help, and this serves as a platform to organise support for one of our own. Please let us support the family he has left behind in whatever ways we can,” the statement added.

At the time of filing this report, a sum of £480 had been raised out of the £18,000 target.

Ogunbodede’s death adds to the growing number of cases involving Nigerians who died in the UK in recent months, with relatives and community groups turning to public fundraising to support bereaved families.

In April, another UK-based Nigerian father of three, identified simply as Herbert, died in his sleep in Thornaby, while his family appealed for support to cover funeral and repatriation costs.

Similarly, a Nigerian identified as Ademola Oke was found unresponsive at his workplace in the UK in April, while relatives launched a fundraising campaign to support his wife and children.







