Nigerian Businessman Sues ex-wife Over Refusal To Leave His House After Divorce

A businessman, Abibu Yakubu, has filed a petition against his ex-wife at the Upper Area Court 1, Karu, over alleged refusal to leave his house after divorce.

Yakubu is also seeking custody of his four children.

He filed the case against his estranged wife, Shuwadatu Mohammed, on October 13, 2025.

According to the particulars of claim, Yakubu, who resides at Orange Market, Mararaba, Karu LGA, said the respondent is his ex-wife and also resides at the same address.

He averred that the respondent does not respect him and his parents and often insults them.

He said that the marriage is blessed with four children aged 22, 19, and a six-year-old twins.

Mr Yakubu alleged that he divorced his wife about five years ago but she refused to vacate his house.

He claimed she said she would not leave until she killed him.

He further alleged that the respondent occupied his house and threatened his life, adding that he no longer sleeps with eyes closed.

He prayed the court to hold the respondent responsible if anything happens to him.

The petitioner also asked the court for a redissolution of the marriage and custody of the four children.

The Judge, Mohammed Yakubu, after hearing the matter, adjourned the case until June 3, for continued hearing

(NAN)