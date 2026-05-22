DSS Officer Arrested , Disarmed While Attempting To Shoot FRSC Officers

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed has strongly condemned the violent attack carried out against personnel of the Corps by an armed motorist who was later identified as a security operative, during a routine traffic enforcement operation at the RS7.118 Idu Unit Command, Abuja.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday, 21 May 2026, at about 3:20pm, when an enforcement team on routine patrol flagged down a Toyota Carina driver for suspected traffic violation. Rather than comply with lawful directives, the driver refused to stop and proceeded dangerously until he was eventually held up by traffic close to the Command.

Upon approach by the patrol team for routine checks of vehicle and driver documents, the offender became hostile, verbally aggressive, and resisted lawful enforcement procedures.

Despite several tactical and professional attempts by FRSC personnel to de-escalate the situation, the offender escalated the confrontation by physically advancing toward officers and later drawing a pistol, which he fired twice within the vicinity of the Command.

In the face of imminent danger to lives and property, FRSC personnel acted with remarkable restraint, professionalism, and tactical discipline to swiftly disarm the assailant without loss of life. One Marshal sustained minor bruises during the process.

The armed suspect was immediately handed over to the Nigeria Police Force at Life Camp Police Station alongside the firearm, ammunition components, and the vehicle involved. Preliminary identification later revealed the suspect to be a personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS). The matter has since been transferred to the appropriate State Command for further investigation.

The Corps Marshal commends the courage, professionalism, and maturity displayed by its personnel who resisted provocation and ensured that the situation did not degenerate into chaos, despite growing public outrage at the scene.

He further stated unequivocally that no individual, regardless of status, rank, or agency affiliation, is above the law. Security personnel are expected to lead by example through compliance with established traffic regulations and respect for constituted authority.

Firearms and official status must never be used as instruments of intimidation against law enforcement officers carrying out legitimate duties.

The Corps therefore calls on all security agencies to continue strengthening inter-agency cooperation, mutual respect, and operational discipline in the collective interest of national security and public safety.



