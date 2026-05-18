Nigerian Army Honors Fallen Heroes At 2026 Bi-Annual Conference As COAS Commends Soldiers For Resilence And Commitment To Service ( Pictures)

COAS FIRST BI-ANNUAL CONFERENCE 2026: ARMY EXPANDS FORMATIONS NATIONWIDE, HONOURS FALLEN HEROES, WOUNDED TROOPS

In a solemn and deeply symbolic moment that underscored the Nigerian Army’s enduring commitment to its personnel, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has presented the Nigerian Army Personnel Insurance Cheques to some families of fallen heroes and troops wounded in action at the opening ceremony of the COAS First Bi-Annual Conference 2026 in Abuja.

The gesture, rich in emotion and meaning, reflected the Army’s unwavering commitment to honour sacrifice, support those left behind and stand firmly by its wounded heroes whose courage continues to inspire the nation.

Declaring the conference open at the Nigerian Army Conference Centre and Suites Abuja, the COAS reaffirmed that the trust, confidence and continued support of Nigerians remain critical to achieving lasting security and operational success across the country.

He described the conference as a strategic platform to review ongoing operations, assess gains recorded in the first half of the year, and develop decisive strategies for the remainder of 2026. According to him, deliberations will focus on operational readiness, emerging threats and measures to enhance effectiveness across all theatres.

Lieutenant General Shaibu commended officers and soldiers for their resilience, gallantry and professionalism in confronting complex security challenges. He paid glowing tribute to fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the nation, noting that their legacy remains the bedrock of Nigeria’s unity and peace.

Reinforcing his “Soldier First Concept,” the Army Chief emphasised that prioritising troop welfare, morale, training and empowerment is central to sustaining combat effectiveness. He urged commanders at all levels to maintain close engagement with personnel to preserve high morale and operational readiness.

Highlighting ongoing transformation efforts, the COAS disclosed that the Nigerian Army is expanding its operational footprint through the establishment of new formations nationwide, alongside increased recruitment, improved infrastructure, enhanced welfare packages and upgraded healthcare services. He added that prompt medical evacuation arrangements, both within and outside the country, remain a key component of troop support.





He further stressed the importance of strengthening civil-military relations, noting that public support remains a vital force multiplier in ongoing operations. The Army, he said, will continue to pursue people-oriented initiatives alongside kinetic operations to foster trust and stability in host communities.

The COAS expressed appreciation to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his sustained support, which has enabled the acquisition of modern equipment, refurbishment of existing platforms and improved operational capability.

Earlier, the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), Major General Bamidele Alabi, in his welcome address noted the conference would consolidate the operational gains and set a clear direction for the rest of the year. He commended the leadership of the COAS and the dedication of troops in counter-insurgency and anti-banditry operations nationwide, urging participants to contribute meaningfully to deliberations.

The conference continues with high-level engagements aimed at strengthening the Nigerian Army’s capacity to effectively address evolving security challenges while remaining firmly committed to the welfare and honour of its personnel.

APPOLONIA ANELE

Colonel

Acting Director Army Public Relations

18 May 2026