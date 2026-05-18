Abuja Court Grants Justice Chidiebere Bail Over Cybercrime

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday, May 18, granted bail in the sum of N5 million and one surety in like sum to social critic, Justice Chidebere also known as Justice crack who is being prosecuted by the Department of State Services (DSS) over alleged cybercrime offences linked to a viral video concerning the feeding of Nigerian Army.

Hearing of the bail application was stalled last Thursday as a result of disputes between two lawyers who claimed they have been contracted to represent Crack Insecurity Solutions Forum

However, on Monday, Justice Abdulmalik granted bail to Crack after the Federal government opened its case against the blogger by calling its first witness, Uruntu Douglas, an operative of DSS.

The witness told the court that he took the extrajudicial statement of the defendant when he was transferred to the DSS custody by the Nigeria Army Intelligence Defence Corp.

He said Crack gave his statement voluntarily and data was extracted from his phone which includes pictures he received from some soldiers who decried their welfare which he posted on his Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube and TikTok account.

The pages of these accounts were tendered and admitted as exhibit

The DSS had, in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/253/2026, sued Crack, as sole defendant over alleged cybercrime offences linked to a viral video concerning the Nigerian Army.

Mark was alleged to have circulated a false information and publication of materials capable of causing public unrest.