Oyo School Attack: Police Arrest Six Suspected Informants

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has disclosed that six persons in the community suspected to be informants linked to the attack on the schools in Oriire Local Government Area have been arrested by the police and are currently under investigation.

Governor Makinde made this known during a press briefing.

He further revealed that another three persons of interest had been arrested by another security outfit in the state, adding that all intelligence gathered was being harmonised to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident.

The governor assured residents that government presence and security surveillance would remain in the affected communities to prevent a recurrence of the unfortunate incident.