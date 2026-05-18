Oyo School Attack: Police Arrest Six Suspected Informants

byCKN NEWS -
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Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has disclosed that six persons in the community suspected to be informants linked to the attack on the schools in Oriire Local Government Area have been arrested by the police and are currently under investigation.

Governor Makinde made this known during a press briefing.

He further revealed that another three persons of interest had been arrested by another security outfit in the state, adding that all intelligence gathered was being harmonised to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident.

The governor assured residents that government presence and security surveillance would remain in the affected communities to prevent a recurrence of the unfortunate incident.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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