NDLEA Intercepts ₦10.4bn Canadian Loud At Lagos Port

byCKN NEWS -
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The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has intercepted a large consignment of Canadian Loud, a high-potency strain of cannabis, weighing 4,173.5 kilogrammes, with a street value of ₦10,433,750,000, at the Tincan Island Port in Lagos.

The interception followed intelligence gathering, sustained surveillance, and tracking of the container, which was transloaded several times after leaving Toronto, Canada, on March 28.

This was contained in a statement issued by NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, on Wednesday.

Babafemi said the container housing the illicit drug was conveyed by rail and arrived at the Lagos port on Saturday, May 9.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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