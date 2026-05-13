NDLEA Intercepts ₦10.4bn Canadian Loud At Lagos Port

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has intercepted a large consignment of Canadian Loud, a high-potency strain of cannabis, weighing 4,173.5 kilogrammes, with a street value of ₦10,433,750,000, at the Tincan Island Port in Lagos.

The interception followed intelligence gathering, sustained surveillance, and tracking of the container, which was transloaded several times after leaving Toronto, Canada, on March 28.

This was contained in a statement issued by NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, on Wednesday.

Babafemi said the container housing the illicit drug was conveyed by rail and arrived at the Lagos port on Saturday, May 9.