Federal Government Sets June 17 For Nationwide Digital Switch Over Launch

The Federal Government has announced the official launch of Nigeria’s nationwide Digital Switch Over (DSO) platform on June 17, promising free access to more than 100 television channels, superior picture quality, broader content distribution, and real-time audience measurement for advertisers.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the disclosure on Wednesday during a facility tour of the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT). He was accompanied by the Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Dr. Charles Ebuebu, and other key stakeholders.

Idris described the development as a long-awaited milestone for Nigeria’s broadcasting sector, noting that the transition from analogue to digital broadcasting had finally materialised after several years of delays and unsuccessful attempts.

“I have been grappling with this idea of the DSO for many years. Moving our transmissions from analogue to digital has now happened and is ready to be commissioned by June 17,” the minister said.

He revealed that multiple channels have already been integrated onto the new platform, adding that the digital migration would revolutionise broadcasting, advertising, and television consumption not only in Nigeria but across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The minister highlighted the introduction of advanced scientific audience measurement tools that will provide real-time viewership data.

“Now science is at play. If you are viewing a station, we know who is watching what and how many people are watching. Advertisers can now take informed decisions about the kind of programming Nigerians want to watch across all demographics,” Idris stated.

He commended the collaborative efforts of NIGCOMSAT, the NBC, the Ministry of Communications, and the Ministry of Information, while praising President Bola Tinubu for his support and provision of necessary resources that made the project possible.

Idris contrasted the new initiative with previous DSO attempts, which he said were limited in reach and expensive due to encrypted set-top boxes.

“In the past, the boxes were encrypted and costly. Now this is free. Government has taken off some of those costs on behalf of Nigerians,” he explained.