NDC Extorting Aspirants, Selling Tickets To Highest Bidders..Kenneth Okonkwo

ADC member Kenneth Okonkwo has launched a strong attack on the NDC, accusing the party of extorting aspirants and allegedly selling tickets to the highest bidders.

In a post shared on X, Okonkwo claimed that the party’s internal process had been compromised, alleging that results were being announced before primaries were conducted.

According to him, “Aspirants are being extorted for tickets. Results are being announced before primaries and tickets are sold to the highest bidders.”

He also alleged that the party’s headquarters had been reduced to Senator Seriake Dickson’s living room, while describing the gathering of party leaders in harsh terms.

Okonkwo further dismissed the party as a fraud, saying the current developments showed what he described as the “real structure of criminality” within the political movement.