NDC Extorting Aspirants, Selling Tickets To Highest Bidders..Kenneth Okonkwo

byCKN NEWS -
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ADC member Kenneth Okonkwo has launched a strong attack on the NDC, accusing the party of extorting aspirants and allegedly selling tickets to the highest bidders.

In a post shared on X, Okonkwo claimed that the party’s internal process had been compromised, alleging that results were being announced before primaries were conducted.

According to him, “Aspirants are being extorted for tickets. Results are being announced before primaries and tickets are sold to the highest bidders.”

He also alleged that the party’s headquarters had been reduced to Senator Seriake Dickson’s living room, while describing the gathering of party leaders in harsh terms.

Okonkwo further dismissed the party as a fraud, saying the current developments showed what he described as the “real structure of criminality” within the political movement.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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