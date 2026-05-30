Anambra Govt Fixes N50m, N20m Permit Fees For Campaigns

The Anambra State Government, through the State Signage and Advertisement Agency, has unveiled permit fees for political campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A presidential candidate will pay N50m, while senatorial candidate is charged N20m for outdoor campaign activities.

The Assistant General Manager of the Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency, Chika Ngobili, disclosed this on Friday during a press briefing at the agency’s headquarters in Awka.

Ngobili said the briefing was necessary to inform political parties and candidates on out-of-home promotions and visual campaign guidelines ahead of the elections.

Under the arrangement, House of Representatives candidates will pay N5m, House of Assembly candidates N1.5m, local government chairmanship candidates N2.5m, while councillorship candidates will pay N100,000 before being allowed to campaign in the state.

He said the permits cover campaign materials and activities including posters, public address systems, branded vehicles, banners, fliers, buntings, T-shirts, caps, street storms, campaign booths, rallies and other promotional materials within approved locations.

“The guidelines were issued in line with the regulatory framework governing political campaign activities in Anambra State and ahead of the official lifting of the ban on campaigns by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“The agency is formally informing political parties, candidates, advertising practitioners, media organisations, and the general public about the Out-of-Home Promotions and Visual Campaign Guidelines for the 2027 general elections in Anambra State,” he said.

Ngobili said ANSAA is empowered to issue permits and licences for signage and advertisement deployment, ensure environmental aesthetics, protect public infrastructure and collect revenues for the state government.

He explained that the permit system was introduced to ensure orderliness, prevent visual pollution, protect public infrastructure, maintain professional standards, guarantee fairness and ensure proper coordination of campaign activities.

According to him, all campaign materials for outdoor display by political parties, candidates, support groups, advertising agencies and practitioners must be vetted and approved by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria before deployment.

The agency also warned political actors against destroying or defacing opponents’ campaign materials.

“We hereby formally notify all political parties and candidates participating in the 2027 general elections in Anambra State of the mandatory requirement to obtain campaign permits from ANSAA before commencing campaign activities involving out-of-home visual promotions, rallies, branded materials, public address systems and other outdoor promotional activities.

“We appeal to all political parties, candidates, their supporters, and members of the public to be considerate of other users of advertising and visual promotion spaces across the state and refrain from destroying, removing or defacing campaign materials belonging to opponents.

“Such actions are unlawful and contrary to the principles of peaceful democratic engagement. No political party, candidate, individual or support group is permitted to erect billboards or advertisement structures in any part of Anambra State except through duly registered and licensed advertising practitioners recognised by ARCON and authorised by ANSAA.

“We are also cautioning against the indiscriminate pasting of posters on public buildings, road signs, bridges, flyovers, drainage channels, public monuments, utility installations, schools, hospitals and other prohibited locations across the state.

“ANSAA enforcement teams will monitor compliance throughout the campaign period, while violators of the guidelines will face sanctions in accordance with the laws of Anambra State,” he added.

Ngobili urged political stakeholders to approach the electioneering process peacefully, stressing that elections should not be treated as a “do-or-die affair.”

He also called on journalists and media practitioners to support the agency in ensuring a peaceful, professional and orderly out-of-home campaign environment across the state.



