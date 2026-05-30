LSSTF, Police Fly Across Lagos Skies To Bolster Safety And Public Confidence

In a decisive response to emerging security concerns and as part of efforts to sustain Lagos State’s status as a safe and secured state, the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), in collaboration with the Lagos State Police Command and Nigeria Police Air Wing, today conducted an extensive aerial surveillance patrol across the entire length and breadth of Lagos State.





The operation, led by the Executive Secretary/CEO of LSSTF, Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan, also had senior police officers, including the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Fatai Tijani; ACP Nsikan Boniface, Pilot, Nigeria Police Air Wing Department, Force Headquarters; Pilot, CSP Dazi Manga; Admin Officer, RRS Lagos, DSP Saka Ayodele as well as the LSSTF Director of Administration, Mr. Degbola Lewis. It covered key zones of Lagos across both the mainland and Island corridors, providing real-time situational awareness and supporting intelligence-led security operations.





Speaking before the surveillance exercise, Dr. Ogunsan described the initiative as a proactive measure aimed at enhancing public safety, strengthening rapid-response capabilities, and providing additional support for security agencies tasked with protecting lives and property across Lagos.





According to him, the aerial patrols are not a one-time exercise but will become a regular feature of the State’s security architecture. The LSSTF Boss, Dr. Ogunsan shared: "We started this mission a few months ago, and we stated very clearly that we are not here to frighten anyone but to encourage Lagosians to be fully ready to support us in this move to keep Lagos safe."





"The first exercise was a successful one. Lagosians responded very well to it and we promised that we will keep this going. This is a follow-up. We have been running this silently without informing Lagosians but for the tension in the land, it is important that we carry you along."





"The Executive Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed us to assure you that Lagos is safe and that the security of this land is his priority, and that he is working 24 hours a day to ensure that Lagos is safe. This is a message of hope, comfort, encouragement, and assurance that you have a caring leader who has security paramount to his heart."





Ogunsan continued: "As his foot soldiers, we are also assuring you that our air, land, and sea are very safe. This is a subnational contribution to national security. Mr. President, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing more than enough to ensure that Nigeria is safe but, as subnationals, we must also contribute our own quota. We will get in the air now to patrol the entire Lagos and also identify areas of concern to security and ensure that the right thing is done."





Dr. Ogunsan also urged Lagosians not to be alarmed by the increased presence of low-flying surveillance aircraft across various parts of the State in the coming days. "In the next few days, the air will be very busy but I assure Lagosians to not be scared when they hear the sounds of the aircraft hovering around your area. We are your people, it is not strange forces, and we will ensure that the right things are done," he noted.





On his part, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Fatai Tijani added about the need for air surveillance: "This is to boost the confidence of the public, that the Police is ready to secure them. It is to tell the Lagosians that the Police are not just on the land, even on the air. By hovering around the state, we know that there is no hiding place for criminals on the land, the sea, and now in the air."





These aerial patrols facilitated by LSSTF will continue on a sustained basis as part of a broader strategy to improve surveillance, intelligence gathering, and operational effectiveness. It will also help to stamp out all forms of criminality in the nation's commercial nerve centre, Lagos.