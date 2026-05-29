PRESS STATEMENT

NDC Disowns Purported Endorsement Lists Circulating In States

The leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has become aware of purported endorsement lists currently circulating across several states, particularly in the South East, claiming that certain individuals have been endorsed by the party.





We wish to state categorically that such lists do not represent the position of the party and do not contain the names of aspirants who officially purchased the party’s Expression of Interest Forms.





The national leadership of the NDC is not aware of any such endorsement lists, nor has any list been authorised or approved by the party leadership.





Consequently, all NDC State Executive Committees, party faithful, stakeholders, and the general public are advised to disregard these lists in their entirety, as they are not official documents of the Nigeria Democratic Congress.





The party remains committed to its earlier resolution that all aspirants who duly purchased Expression of Interest Forms and have successfully passed the screening process shall be allowed to participate in the primaries, either through consensus arrangements or direct primary elections, in line with the party’s constitution and democratic principles.





The NDC leadership reiterates its commitment to transparency, fairness, and due process throughout the party’s internal electoral process.





Signed:

Osa Director Esq.

National Publicity Secretary,

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).





May 29, 2026.