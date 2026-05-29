Patrick Peresuode’s Death: Bodmas Appears Virtually, Maintains Innocent

Bodmas Prince Kemepadei has provided testimony in the Bayelsa State Coroner's Court regarding the investigation into the death of the late Patrick Peresuode.

In his virtual testimony, Bodmas clarified that his previous press statement remains his position, with the exception of an error where he initially stated that the arrest in Amassoma was conducted by the Nigeria Police Force. He corrected this by stating that the arrest was carried out by personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), with his own involvement as a pointer to identify the suspect.

Bodmas further informed the court that Patrick Peresuode had threatened his life with an AK-47 rifle on December 21, 2025, and reiterated this threat on January 14, 2026, in a video where he vowed to pursue Bodmas with his Ijaw armed militia group. Due to concerns for his own safety and that of his family, Bodmas reported the matter via telephone to the Operation Puff Adder Unit, Bayelsa Command, and instructions were given for the suspect to be apprehended and handed over to the police. He added that on January 15, 2026, the suspect was apprehended along with an accomplice identified as his brother. They were arrested in Amassoma in possession of charms and amulets suspected to be intended for the attack, which were all handed over to the police as evidence.

Bodmas also stated that after the arrest, the suspects were first transported to the operational base of the NSCDC officers, which shares a fence with his residence, while waiting for the time given by the police to transport them to the station. Bodmas mentioned that upon arrival, he went directly into his residence, leaving the suspects in the custody of the NSCDC officers.

Upon returning to proceed to the station, Bodmas claimed that one NSCDC officer informed him of a scratch observed on one suspect's head, but noted it was not a concern. Bodmas questioned what had occurred, but none of the NSCDC officers could provide an explanation, so they proceeded to the station.

At the station, Bodmas stated that the suspects exited the vehicle and walked into the station independently in front of the police officers, without any visible injuries, as they were not clothed.

Bodmas added that he spent approximately three hours at the station, providing his statement and interacting with the Officer-in-Charge, CSP Chris, before departing.

He further stated that after returning home, the chief priest of Amassoma, whom he regards as his spiritual father, informed him that Patrick's mother and other family members were in his house, appealing for the release of only Destiny Peresuode. Bodmas questioned why only Destiny, but the priest explained that the mother was exhausted by Patrick and his issues, which had caused her high blood pressure. Bodmas advised the priest to direct them to the police for discussion.

On January 19, 2026, Bodmas contacted the Investigating Police Officer, Inspector Barnabas, to inquire about the timing for charging the suspects to court, and was informed it would occur the following day.

Bodmas recounted that on the morning of January 20, Inspector Barnabas called to report that the suspect had exhibited behavior resembling mental instability, engaging in altercations with cellmates and police officers, and suspected drug influence, necessitating psychological evaluation. Bodmas requested the IPO to send a WhatsApp message reiterating the situation, which he did. Later that day, the IPO informed Bodmas that the suspect had been evaluated and was stable and in good health.

Bodmas added that he was informed the suspect would be taken to court the following week, after which he learned of the suspect's death. Bodmas immediately downloaded the video and sent it to the IPO to inquire about the suspect's condition, and the IPO informed him that the suspect had been released to the family in good health, and any subsequent incidents were unrelated to him or the police.

During cross-examination, Bodmas admitted observing that the suspects were bound with white fabric while standing but maintained he had no direct contact with them from arrest to police handover.

In further cross-examination, Bodmas asserted that the police never informed him of any assault on the suspects from handover to release, only mentioning the suspect's behavior resembling mental instability.

Bodmas maintained he did not witness any NSCDC officers assaulting the suspects, and that only four civil defense officers were involved in the arrest, with no other civilians present except himself and his driver.

In another cross-examination by the police counsel, Bodmas affirmed there was no video where Patrick named him as the perpetrator, only a video of Destiny stating their condition was stable until January 20 when police officers removed his brother from custody and returned him lifeless.

The counsel representing Bodmas consequently submitted all evidence pertaining to Patrick Peresuode's threats and communications with the police as exhibits.

The matter was thereby adjourned sine die for final ruling.