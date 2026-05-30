Kidnapping Ransom Money Bag Found in Seriki Fulani’s Kitchen In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested the Seriki Fulani of Ijebu Ode, 67-year-old Abdullahi Muhammadu, following the recovery of a bag allegedly used for ransom payments in connection with a series of kidnappings across parts of Ogun State.

According to police sources, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit stormed the suspect’s residence during an intelligence-led operation and recovered one of the bags reportedly used in collecting ransom from victims. The bag was allegedly found inside the kitchen of the community leader.

During the operation, Abdullahi Muhammadu and his eldest son, Bello, were arrested, while the prime suspect, Bala Muhammadu one of Abdullahi’s sons and two of his brothers reportedly escaped through a nearby bush path after receiving information about the police raid.

A police source disclosed that a child in the compound allegedly alerted the suspects before officers arrived, enabling them to flee.

Reacting to the allegations, Abdullahi Muhammadu denied any involvement in kidnapping activities.

“I don’t know anything about the bag found in my house. I have never kidnapped anybody in my life,” he stated.

The cattle rearer and farmer, who said he has lived in Yorubaland for more than three decades, revealed that he has 30 children from four wives.

He, however, admitted that his son, Bala, had previously been convicted for kidnapping and served a five-year prison sentence before recently regaining freedom.

According to Abdullahi, he sponsored Bala’s medical treatment upon his release because the young man appeared weak and ill.

“He was looking very sick and pale. I took him to the hospital and encouraged him to stay away from crime. I thought he had turned a new leaf because he returned to farming and cattle rearing,” he said.

Police investigations reportedly linked Bala and at least two of his brothers, including one identified as Ndaji, to several kidnapping incidents in Ijebu Ode, Imodi, Irewon, Iwode, Okun Owa, and other neighbouring communities.

Security sources noted that kidnapping activities in the affected areas increased significantly following Bala’s release from prison.

Bello, the eldest son who was arrested while returning from his farm, denied any connection to the alleged crimes.

“I am a herder. I only know that my younger brother Bala was taken to prison some years back,” he said, insisting that their father would never support criminal activities.

Confirming the development, Ogun State Police Command spokesperson, Oluseyi Babaseyi, said the operation was made possible through intelligence gathering and assured residents that the Command remains committed to dismantling criminal networks and tackling kidnapping across the state.

The police have intensified efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspects as investigations continue.