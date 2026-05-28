Kidnappers Kill Nigerian Pastor After Alleged Ransom Delay

A Nigerian pastor, identified as Pastor Akoh, was allegedly killed by suspected kidnappers after a delay in the payment of ransom demanded for his release.

The tragic incident was revealed by Abuja-based cleric, Bishop Peter Attayi Yakubu, in an emotional Facebook post shared on Monday, May 25, 2026.

According to the cleric, Pastor Akoh was abducted by armed kidnappers and reportedly killed just three days later after negotiations over ransom failed to move quickly enough.

The shocking development has sparked grief, outrage, and renewed fear over the increasing wave of kidnappings targeting Nigerians across different parts of the country, including religious leaders.

In his emotional tribute, Bishop Yakubu described the deceased pastor as a loyal and dedicated minister who once served as his chief usher before later starting his own ministry.

“My heart is bleeding. Oh my son, Pastor Akoh. He served well and was impacted with the prophetic grace before God asked him to begin his own ministry,” the bishop wrote.

He also revealed that the late pastor had recently invited him to visit his church, a visit that was scheduled for September but will now never happen.

The grieving cleric further lamented the painful reality surrounding the pastor’s death, especially considering that his wife is reportedly nursing a newborn baby.

“How can kidnappers k!ll Pastor Akoh within three days because ransom was delayed? Oh God… the wife is even breastfeeding a new baby,” he added.

The incident has once again intensified concerns about the worsening security situation in Nigeria, where kidnappings for ransom have become increasingly common. Clergymen, travelers, farmers, students, and ordinary citizens have repeatedly fallen victim to armed gangs operating across several regions.

Many Nigerians reacting online expressed sympathy for the pastor’s family while calling on security agencies and the government to take stronger action against criminal groups terrorizing communities nationwide.

As investigations continue, the tragic death of Pastor Akoh adds to the growing number of lives lost to violent abductions in the country.



