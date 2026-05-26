INEC Appeals Court Judgment On Election Timetable For Parties Primaries

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, seeking to overturn a Federal High Court judgment that nullified its timetable for party primaries and candidate nominations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

INEC filed a notice of appeal and a motion to stay execution of the ruling on Monday, May 25, insisting the lower court erred in law and jurisdiction.





Last week, the Federal High Court in Abuja struck down INEC’s deadlines — including timelines for political parties to conduct primaries and submit candidate names — saying the commission lacked statutory authority under sections 29, 82 and 84 of the Electoral Act to prescribe such dates.





INEC, through its counsel Alex Izinyon, SAN, argued the judgment was based on hypothetical and academic grounds, and failed to properly consider jurisdictional objections.





The appeal will test whether the electoral umpire can retain control over election scheduling or if the court’s ruling stands, a development likely to affect the pace and organisation of party primaries nationwide.