Grant Bandits Amnesty Like Repentant Boko Haram...Sheikh Gumi

Ahmad Gumi, the Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, has advised the federal government to consider granting amnesty to armed bandits.

Speaking during a press conference at his residence in Kaduna on Monday, Gumi said the country should adopt the same rehabilitation approach used for repentant Boko Haram members who surrendered to the military.

“These people (bandits) told us they are ready to lay down their arms, but what are their conditions? Has anybody listened to them?” Gumi asked.

“They said they fear when they lay down arms, they will then be pursued and arrested.

“So give them the amnesty so that they don’t need to fear putting down their arms and see. Let’s change the approach. Let’s change the methodology.”

“If the kinetic approach is not working for 17 years, why don’t you change the approach? Let’s change the method,” Gumi said.