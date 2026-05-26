Grant Bandits Amnesty Like Repentant Boko Haram...Sheikh Gumi

byCKN NEWS -
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Ahmad Gumi, the Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, has advised the federal government to consider granting amnesty to armed bandits.

Speaking during a press conference at his residence in Kaduna on Monday, Gumi said the country should adopt the same rehabilitation approach used for repentant Boko Haram members who surrendered to the military.

“These people (bandits) told us they are ready to lay down their arms, but what are their conditions? Has anybody listened to them?” Gumi asked.

“They said they fear when they lay down arms, they will then be pursued and arrested.

“So give them the amnesty so that they don’t need to fear putting down their arms and see. Let’s change the approach. Let’s change the methodology.”

“If the kinetic approach is not working for 17 years, why don’t you change the approach? Let’s change the method,” Gumi said.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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