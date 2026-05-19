I Am Still In The Race ..Sen Ben Bruce Dismisses Report

byCKN NEWS -
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Senator Ben Murray Bruce Dismisses Report Of His Disqualification By APC Screening Committee, Says He Is Still In The Race 

His Post

“Dear Punch Newspaper,

This report is fallacious. I was surprised to see it on your platform. It prompted me to call the Chairman of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, to find out why you would report such a state of affairs. 

I have neither withdrawn nor been disqualified. 

These are very fluid times, and it would be in the best interest of journalistic excellence to exercise caution and verification, rather than utilise speed in your reportage.

May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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