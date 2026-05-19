I Am Still In The Race ..Sen Ben Bruce Dismisses Report

Senator Ben Murray Bruce Dismisses Report Of His Disqualification By APC Screening Committee, Says He Is Still In The Race

His Post

“Dear Punch Newspaper,

This report is fallacious. I was surprised to see it on your platform. It prompted me to call the Chairman of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, to find out why you would report such a state of affairs.

I have neither withdrawn nor been disqualified.

These are very fluid times, and it would be in the best interest of journalistic excellence to exercise caution and verification, rather than utilise speed in your reportage.

May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”