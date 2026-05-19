APC Primaries: Senators Stranded, Lose Tickets As Anti-defection Law Backfires..Ned Nwoko , Imasuen, Goje , Others Lose

Several serving All Progressives Congress (APC) senators lost their return tickets in yesterday’s primaries ahead of the 2027 National Assembly elections, as the anti-defection provisions embedded in the Electoral Act 2026 came back to haunt some of their architects.

Among the prominent lawmakers defeated was Senator Ned Nwoko of Delta North Senatorial District, who lost to former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa by a wide margin.

In Edo South Senatorial District, Senator Neda Imasuen lost to a former member of the House of Representatives, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama.

Similarly, Senator Jibrin Isah, popularly known as Echocho, was defeated in the Kogi East Senatorial District primary by Dr Erico Ameh.

Apart from those defeated during the primaries, some serving APC senators were disqualified from participating in the exercise during the screening stage.

Those affected include Senators Ipalibo Banigo (Rivers West), Benson Agadaga (Bayelsa East) and Abdulhamid Madori (Jigawa North West).

By April this year, when the House of Representatives moved to criminalise dual membership of political parties, many lawmakers in the ruling All Progressives Congress believed the measure was aimed at curbing opposition defections ahead of the 2027 elections.





The move followed the political shock created by former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Labour Party (LP) shortly before the 2023 presidential election and went on to mount a strong challenge at the polls.





Determined to block similar last-minute defections, the National Assembly, working with the APC-led Executive, introduced sweeping amendments to the Electoral Act 2026 regulating party membership and candidate nominations.





Although public debate initially focused on the omission of electronic transmission of results to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) IReV portal and restrictions on court intervention in electoral matters, lawmakers quietly inserted stricter anti-defection provisions into the amended law.





The amendment to Section 83 barred politicians from switching parties after membership registers had been submitted to INEC for the same election cycle.





Confident the provision would mainly trap opposition figures seeking alternative platforms, lawmakers passed the amendment in a single plenary session on March 11, 2026.





Yesterday’s primaries, however, showed that some of the law’s promoters had become its first major casualties.





Nevertheless, several other serving senators secured return tickets either through consensus arrangements or direct contests.





Among those returned through affirmation were the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom North-West), who polled 121,425 votes, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin (Kano North), and Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central).

Others who secured return tickets include the three senators from Borno State — Kaka Shehu Lawan (Borno Central), Tahir Monguno (Borno North) and Ali Ndume (Borno South).

Former Senate President Ahmad Lawan also emerged through affirmation in Yobe North Senatorial District.

In Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu won a direct contest against Philip Nto, polling 65,651 votes against Nto’s 2,103 votes.

Results from several other senatorial districts across the country were still being collated as of the time of filing this report.

Violence, consensus mark APC senatorial primaries across states

Violence, consensus and protests characterised the All Progressives Congress senatorial primaries across several states as allegations of intimidation, disputed results, consensus arrangements, and political tensions shaped the party’s preparations for the 2027 National Assembly elections.

Pandemonium erupted in parts of Ondo State during the senatorial primaries as suspected political thugs disrupted voting in several wards in Ondo Central Senatorial District.





At Ward 5, Okelisa, along Amudipe Street in Akure, armed hoodlums allegedly loyal to a rival aspirant attacked supporters of Senator Adeniyi Adegbomire, who currently represents the district. Gunshots forced journalists, traders and pupils of nearby Ebenezer Primary School to flee, while the senator’s vehicle was reportedly hit by bullets before security aides whisked him away.





The assailants allegedly wielded machetes, attacked voters and disrupted the counting process. Adegbomire described the exercise as a “charade,” alleging that thugs were deployed to intimidate his supporters and prevent them from voting across the district.





According to him, the disruption began after the count showed that he was leading rival aspirants Taiwo Fasoranti and Olumuyiwa Adu. He alleged that similar incidents were reported in Akure North and other wards in Akure South, where supporters were allegedly told to leave polling centres if they were not voting for Fasoranti.





Adegbomire denied claims linking Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to the violence but said some perpetrators invoked the governor’s name during the attacks. He said he had informed the governor about the incidents and called on the APC national leadership to intervene, insisting that no credible election took place.





Another aspirant, Olumuyiwa Adu, also rejected the exercise, alleging that armed youths disrupted the primaries and intimidated voters in favour of a preferred candidate allegedly backed by the governor.





Adu claimed that government officials and party leaders prevented delegates from voting for aspirants outside the governor’s alleged preferred choice. He warned that imposing candidates could hurt the APC’s chances in future elections and deepen divisions within the party.





This came as a pressure group, Ondo State APC Concern, petitioned the party’s national leadership, demanding the cancellation of both the senatorial and House of Representatives primaries in the state.





In a petition addressed to the APC National Chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, the group described the exercise as a “kangaroo” process marred by violence and external interference.





The group alleged that a crisis erupted on Sunday evening at the APC secretariat in Akure when political thugs reportedly invaded the venue where the National Assembly Election Committee, led by Iboroma Harry Dabibi, was collating results.





According to the petition, primaries were conducted in nine federal constituencies, but results were announced only for Akure South/Akure North, Okitipupa/Irele and Ondo East/Ondo West, while collation for six others was disrupted.





The group alleged discrepancies in the announced results and accused partisan interests of truncating the process through intimidation and violence. It demanded fresh collation under tight security and warned that allowing the results to stand could damage the APC’s credibility in Ondo ahead of 2027.





In contrast, the APC conducted peaceful senatorial primaries across Lagos State, where incumbent senators Tokunbo Abiru, Wasiu Eshilokun and Idiat Adebule emerged as consensus candidates for Lagos East, Lagos Central and Lagos West, respectively.





The affirmation exercises were largely rancour-free, with party leaders describing the process as a demonstration of unity and confidence in the lawmakers’ performance.





Abiru was endorsed by delegates across Ikorodu, Somolu, Kosofe, Ibeju-Lekki and Epe, while Eshilokun emerged unopposed in Lagos Central following consultations among stakeholders. In Lagos West, Adebule secured endorsement across the 10 local government areas in the district, with party leaders commending her constituency projects and empowerment initiatives.





In Osun State, Senator Francis Fadahunsi won the APC ticket for the Osun East Senatorial District after defeating Prince Thomas Ogungbamigbe and Ajibola Famurewa.





Also, Chairman of Mutual Benefit Assurance, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, emerged winner of the Osun West primary despite earlier being presented as a consensus candidate. He defeated Dotun Babayemi, Bade Falade, Peter Ogundeji, Gafar Amere and retired General Bashir Adewinbi.





Collation was still ongoing in Osun Central as of press time, with incumbent Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi and Kunle Adegoke locked in a close contest.





Tension also trailed the Ogun State APC primaries following the exclusion of Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele from the list of cleared aspirants for the Ogun West Senatorial primary.





The omission of Salako-Oyedele, who had purchased nomination forms and consulted widely, sparked criticism from supporters and women’s advocacy groups, which described the development as discouraging to female participation in politics.





There were also indications that Governor Dapo Abiodun may have secured the Ogun East ticket after reports emerged that incumbent Senator Gbenga Daniel withdrew from the race, although party officials said only the electoral committee could officially declare the outcome.





In Ekiti State, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele secured the APC ticket for a third term through affirmation after emerging as the sole aspirant for the Ekiti Central Senatorial District.





The exercise was conducted through voice votes across the five local government areas in the district. Bamidele attributed his unopposed return to his contributions to the constituency.





In the Ekiti South Senatorial District, Senator Adaramodu defeated former Senate Minority Leader Biodun Olujimi and former Commissioner for Public Utilities Bamidele Faparusi to secure the APC ticket.





According to the result, Adaramodu polled 12,200 votes to defeat Olujimi, who scored 7,420 votes, while Faparusi garnered 5,502 votes.





Party members reportedly turned out early, although voting was delayed in some councils to avoid disrupting school activities. Senator Yunus Akintunde participated in the Oyo Central primary in Ward 10, Oyo West Local Government Area.





The Chairman of the APC National Assembly Primaries Committee in the state, Prof. Mojeed Alabi, described the exercise as peaceful and transparent.





Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, won the All Progressives Congress primary election for the Imo West Senatorial District (Orlu Zone), defeating former Governor Rochas Okorocha by a wide margin.





Uzodimma secured 230,464 votes, while Okorocha polled 1,098 votes in the Option A4 primary conducted yesterday.





In the Imo North and Imo East senatorial districts, aspirants stepped down for consensus candidates Alex Mbata and incumbent senator representing Imo North, Patrick Ndubueze.





However, Okorocha insisted on contesting against Uzodimma in the Orlu Zone primary.





The result was announced at the party’s collation headquarters in Orlu Local Government Area by the Chairman and Returning Officer of the National Assembly APC Primary Election Committee for Imo State, Rear Admiral Williams Kayode (retd.).





Announcing the outcome, Kayode said Uzodimma recorded a sweeping victory across the 12 local government areas of Orlu Zone.





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In a statement signed by the APC Publicity Secretary, Onwuasoanya Jones, the party said: “Voting was conducted across the 305 wards and local government areas of the state.





“While collation of results at the local government level has been concluded in most councils, returning officers across the three senatorial districts are currently collating the results at the various senatorial district collation centres.”





Meanwhile, the future of some federal lawmakers who recently defected to the APC remains uncertain.





In Enugu State, three members of the House of Representatives — Sunday Umeha, Paul Nnamchi and Martin Oke — lost APC tickets after defecting from the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Party insiders said the lawmakers lacked sufficient influence within the APC after recently joining the party, while supporters criticised the defections, warning that participating in the APC primaries might have narrowed their political options ahead of the 2027 elections.





APC primaries throw up upsets, disputes, defections nationwide

The All Progressives Congress senatorial primaries produced a mix of upsets, internal disputes, disqualifications and defections nationwide, as prominent politicians lost tickets, rejected results and accused party leaders of manipulating the electoral process ahead of 2027.





Former Deputy Governor of Rivers State and serving senator, Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has criticised the All Progressives Congress screening committee over her disqualification from the party’s senatorial primary ahead of the 2027 general election.





Banigo described her disqualification as unfair, particularly at a time when advocacy for greater female representation in elective positions was gaining momentum across the country.





She argued that experienced female lawmakers in the 10th Senate should be given a level playing field to continue representing their constituents at the national level.





Appealing to the national leadership of the APC, Banigo urged the party to demonstrate fairness, equity and gender sensitivity.





“We have only four women in the 10th Senate. This is a time we are seeking to have more women in higher political positions,” she said.





“Those who are there now have a lot of legislative experience and you cannot just bring greenhorns into the Senate at this time. I believe that Mr President is gender sensitive. He has consistently called for more women to be given opportunities in higher positions. I am a sitting and serving senator and I believe I should be given a chance.”





Speaking to supporters yesterday at Obuama community in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, Banigo urged them to remain calm, assuring them that “the right thing” would eventually be done.





The APC screening committee had, at the weekend, announced the disqualification of Banigo from contesting the party’s senatorial primary for Rivers West Senatorial District.





Others disqualified from the exercise include Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, Tamunobaabo Danagogo and businessman Tein Jack-Rich.





However, allies of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, including Felix Obuah, Allwell Onyesoh, Barry Mbara and Osaro Onaiwu, were cleared to contest the primaries.





Banigo dismissed suggestions that her disqualification was linked to her support for Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara during the political crisis involving the governor and Wike.





“I am really not aware of such a thing. We have always advocated for peace in the state. If anything has gone wrong, the two persons concerned should resolve it and there will be peace,” she said.





She further told her supporters, “I came here to tell my people to remain calm. God is in control, and everything will be well. Sometimes people do not understand national politics. You have to bring your best to represent the state at the national level so that they, in turn, will bring the best to the state. I am sure the national leadership will do the right thing and I do not want you to be agitated.”





Supporters of the senator also appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC national leadership to intervene and prevail on the screening committee to reconsider her disqualification.





They described Banigo as “our mama who has done very well in the Senate.”





Meanwhile, concerned citizens noted that all aspirants from the Rivers West Senatorial District, particularly from the Kalabari axis, were disqualified from the exercise.





Those affected include Banigo, Danagogo, Flag-Amachree and Jack-Rich.

THE ruling All Progressives Congress in Kogi State appears headed for an internal crisis after Senator Jibrin Echocho openly confronted Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo over the controversial Senate primary election.





Echocho accused forces loyal to the governor of orchestrating a manipulated process aimed at ending his political career.





In what observers describe as one of the most serious internal disputes within the Kogi APC since Ododo assumed office, the senator declared that “the battle line has been drawn” and threatened to challenge the governor in the next governorship election.





Echocho, who represents Kogi East Senatorial District, made the remarks in a video message that has since circulated widely across the state, raising concerns over a possible supremacy battle within the ruling party ahead of the 2027 political cycle.





The senator alleged that the APC Senate primary election was compromised from the outset, claiming that no genuine voting took place in his ward and that results were allegedly prepared in Government House before the exercise commenced.





“That result is a nullity, and that result cannot even be announced,” Echocho said.





The lawmaker’s reaction signals a sharp deterioration in relations between two influential APC camps in Kogi State.





Until recently, Echocho had been regarded as one of the strongest loyalists of Governor Ododo and former governor Yahaya Bello, popularly known as GYB.





In his remarks, the senator reminded the governor of the support he had consistently given the administration, insisting that he had never positioned himself as a threat to Ododo’s political future.





THE senator representing Kogi East Senatorial District, Jibrin Isah, has declared that “the battle line has been drawn” between him and Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo following his loss in the Kogi East Senate primary election.





Isah, one of the seven aspirants who contested for the senatorial ticket, alleged irregularities during the exercise and accused government agents of hijacking electoral materials meant for the primary election.





Speaking after the exercise, in which two votes were recorded in his favour in his own ward, the senator said he arrived at the polling centre to cast his vote but discovered that no electoral officer was present.





He added that similar situations were recorded in several wards across the district.





According to him, the absence of electoral officials and voting materials prevented party members from participating in the process in many affected areas.





Isah maintained that the development was a deliberate attempt to frustrate his supporters and influence the outcome of the primary election.





SENATOR Muhammad Danjuma Goje has lost the All Progressives Congress ticket to represent Gombe Central Senatorial District for a fifth term.





In the direct primary election conducted yesterday in Akko and Yamaltu/Deba local government areas, which make up the district, retired Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohammed Ahmed emerged winner of the APC senatorial primary.





The Returning Officer for the election, Dr Habu Dahiru, announced that Ahmed secured 42,785 votes, while Senator Goje polled 10,425 votes.





Ahmed had earlier emerged as the APC consensus candidate for the Gombe Central Senate seat.





Goje has represented the district in the Senate since 2011 after completing two terms as governor of Gombe State.





SENATOR Ede Dafinone has emerged as the winner of the All Progressives Congress senatorial primary for Delta Central, defeating former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege by a wide margin.





However, Omo-Agege declared himself the winner of the contest.





In Delta North, former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa secured victory in the senatorial primary, while incumbent Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas maintained a strong lead in Delta South, according to results announced by party officials.





The primaries were conducted under the direct primary (Option A4) system across wards in the senatorial districts, with officials describing the exercise as peaceful and well attended.





Announcing the Delta Central result, the Secretary of the APC National Assembly Primary Committee for Delta State, Nusa Amagbor, said: “Based on the authenticated results before me, Senator Ede Dafinone scored a total of 116,252 votes, while his opponent scored a total of 3,643 votes.”





He added: “Having satisfied all the requirements of our great party and having secured the highest number of valid votes cast in this primary, Senator Ede Dafinone is hereby declared the winner of the Delta Central Senatorial District primary election.”





Party officials also commended the conduct of the exercise, describing the process as orderly and transparent.

FORMER Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has won the All Progressives Congress senatorial primary for Kogi Central in a decisive victory.





The direct primary election was conducted yesterday across the five local government areas that make up the Kogi Central Senatorial District.





Announcing the result at the collation centre in Okene, the Returning Officer, Dr Sadiq Mohammed, described the exercise as orderly and credible.





Mohammed said Bello polled 72,399 votes to defeat Ibrahim Adoke, who scored 319 votes, and Momoh Yusuf Obaro, who garnered 188 votes.

The Guardian



