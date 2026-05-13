How Fake Job Offer Landed Me In Kidnappers Custody..UNIJOS Graduate

A graduate of University of Jos, John Azi, has recounted his traumatic experience after he was allegedly lured with a fake job offer, abducted and taken to a kidnappers’ camp in Zamfara State.

Azi, who narrated his ordeal at a church in Tudun Wada in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, yesterday, after regaining freedom, said he was kidnapped on April 11, 2026, shortly after travelling from Jos to Zaria in Kaduna State for what he believed was a legitimate job opportunity.

According to him, the suspected kidnappers had repeatedly contacted him on phone, offering him welding work and even sending transport fare to convince him the offer was genuine.

“They kept calling me, asking me to come and work for them. They even sent transport money, so, I believed it was real work,” he said.

Arriving Zaria

Azi explained that on arriving in Zaria, he contacted the individuals, who instructed him to board another motorcycle heading towards a village.

He said although he became suspicious during the journey, he ignored the warning signs because he desperately needed work.

“I started having doubts, but I told myself maybe it was a connection that could help me. I did not know they were kidnappers,” he said.

According to him, moments after arriving at the village, a man approached him claiming to be the person who contacted him for the job.

He was then taken on a motorcycle into a remote forest area where he suddenly noticed another heavily armed man waiting for them.

“I saw a gun I had never seen before in my life. The man told me not to be afraid and claimed the person was a hunter, but deep down I knew something was wrong,” he recounted.

Azi said he was immediately forced to kneel down while the kidnappers searched him, seized his phone, bag, and work tools before handing him strange clothes and a face mask to wear.

According to him, the kidnappers later transported him from Kaduna through Giwa Local Government Area into Zamfara State after several hours of travelling on motorcycles through forests and isolated routes.

“We spent almost six hours moving through the bush on motorcycles. There was no security anywhere,” he said.

He disclosed that upon arriving at the camp, the kidnappers tied his hands and legs and contacted his family, demanding N30 million ransom.

“I gave them my elder brother’s number. They called and demanded N30 million,” he said.

Azi further narrated how he was tortured repeatedly and interrogated about his religion while in captivity.

According to him, the kidnappers accused him of being a Christian and threatened to kill him.

“They were shooting guns everywhere and asking questions. Out of fear, I initially denied being a Christian because I thought they would kill me,” he said.

However, he said after severe beating by the abductors, he eventually confessed his faith.

“While they were beating me, I suddenly shouted ‘Jesus.’ That was when they discovered I was a Christian,” he added.

According to him, the kidnappers thereafter, nicknamed him “Pastor” throughout his stay in captivity.

Azi said constant prayers and faith in God kept him alive during the ordeal.

“The only thing I kept doing was praying and asking God to save me,” he said.

The ransom

He explained that after negotiations, the kidnappers reduced the ransom demand from N30 million to N6 million.

However, even after receiving the money, the abductors allegedly delayed his release and demanded an additional N4 million.

“They started beating me again and said my family should add another N4 million. At that point, I thought I would not survive,” he said.

According to him, support from relatives, friends, and sympathisers eventually helped secure his freedom after several days in captivity.

The UNIJOS graduate said he regained freedom and returned home traumatised but grateful to be alive.







