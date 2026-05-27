Godswill Akpabio's Critic Is Not A Soldier..Army

DISCLAIMER

The Nigerian Army (NA) has observed with concern a publication by Sahara Reporters titled: “Retired Nigerian Army General Arrested in Abuja After Criticising Senate President Akpabio Over 2027 Comments,” wherein one Haruna Garba Gololo, popularly known as Garus Gololo, was described as a “Retired Nigerian Army General.”

The Nigerian Army wishes to categorically state that Mr Haruna Garba Gololo is neither a retired officer nor a General in the Nigerian Army. Accordingly, the portrayal of the individual as a retired General of the Nigerian Army is false, misleading, and capable of creating wrong impressions in the minds of the public.

Consequently, it is imperative that media organisations exercise due diligence and uphold the principles of accuracy, fairness, and responsible journalism in matters relating to the Armed Forces of Nigeria and national institutions.

The public is therefore urged to disregard the misleading attribution and be properly guided. The Nigerian Army further calls on relevant media platforms to correct the misrepresentation in order to prevent the spread of misinformation capable of undermining public trust and institutional integrity.

The Nigerian Army remains committed to professionalism, transparency, and the defence of the territorial integrity of Nigeria in line with its constitutional responsibilities.