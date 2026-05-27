Military Denies Alleged Recent Killing Of Army General

NIGERIAN ARMY DISMISSES RECIRCULATED FALSE REPORT ON THE 2021 DEATH OF LATE MAJOR GENERAL HASSAN AHMED

The Nigerian Army has noted with concern a misleading social media report currently circulating, falsely claiming the recent killing of Late Major General Hassan Ahmed and the abduction of his wife near Abuja. This report is completely false and is a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.

For the avoidance of doubt, the tragic incident involving Late Major General Hassan Ahmed occurred on 15 July 2021 along the Abuja–Lokoja Road. Security agencies promptly investigated the matter, leading to the arrest of the assailants and the due administration of justice.

The Nigerian Army condemns in the strongest terms the irresponsible recycling of this five-year-old incident by mischief makers to create unnecessary panic and distort facts. Such actions are mischievous and aimed at undermining public confidence.

Members of the public are strongly advised to disregard the false report and refrain from sharing unverified or outdated information. The Nigerian Army remains fully committed to its constitutional duties of defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity and maintaining peace and security.