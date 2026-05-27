Military Denies Alleged Recent Killing Of Army General

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

NIGERIAN ARMY DISMISSES RECIRCULATED FALSE REPORT ON THE 2021 DEATH OF LATE MAJOR GENERAL HASSAN AHMED

The Nigerian Army has noted with concern a misleading social media report currently circulating, falsely claiming the recent killing of Late Major General Hassan Ahmed and the abduction of his wife near Abuja. This report is completely false and is a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.

For the avoidance of doubt, the tragic incident involving Late Major General Hassan Ahmed occurred on 15 July 2021 along the Abuja–Lokoja Road. Security agencies promptly investigated the matter, leading to the arrest of the assailants and the due administration of justice.

The Nigerian Army condemns in the strongest terms the irresponsible recycling of this five-year-old incident by mischief makers to create unnecessary panic and distort facts. Such actions are mischievous and aimed at undermining public confidence.

Members of the public are strongly advised to disregard the false report and refrain from sharing unverified or outdated information. The Nigerian Army remains fully committed to its constitutional duties of defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity and maintaining peace and security.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال