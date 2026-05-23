Fresh Facts On How Alleged Coup Plotters Planned To Share Positions After "Takeover"

There is a fresh twist in the investigation into the alleged coup plot against the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following the circulation of a handwritten document said to contain the proposed structure of a replacement government if the plot had succeeded.

The document, reportedly recovered from a notebook compilation outlined strategic appointments and key offices expected to form the framework of a new regime after the planned overthrow of the Tinubu administration.

Among the positions listed in the handwritten notes were

“Leader of New Nigeria and Commander-in-Chief,”

“Vice President or Prime Minister as second in command,”

Chief of Army Staff (COAS),

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF),

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF),

National Security Adviser (NSA)

As well as top anti-corruption and security positions tied to the EFCC and DSS.

The alleged plotters were also said to have proposed the establishment of a

“National Patriotic Ruling Council” (NPRC), reportedly modelled after the defunct Armed Forces Ruling Council that functioned as the supreme decision-making body during Nigeria’s military era.

The documents further revealed plans for the creation of new agencies and institutions, including the National Religion Regulatory Agency (NRRA), National Infrastructure Development Maintenance Agency (NIDMA), and the Nigerian Internal Security Committee (NISC).

Other policy proposals allegedly contained in the notes included the formation of a committee to review the final removal of petroleum subsidy and another committee to examine salaries and welfare packages for members of the armed forces and other security agencies.

The alleged conspirators were also said to have proposed a major restructuring of the armed forces into six command zones, with three General Officers Commanding (GOCs) assigned to each zone. The plans reportedly included a merger of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

According to the handwritten notes, key offices in the proposed administration were to be allocated based on the federal character principle.

The Vice President position was allegedly zoned to the South East; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Minister of Defence to the South West; the Attorney-General of the Federation and Chief of Defence Staff to the South South; the National Security Adviser to the North West; the EFCC Chairman to the North East; while the Director-General of the DSS and Inspector-General of Police were to come from the North Central.

Although portions of the document reportedly remain difficult to decipher, security sources believe the notes may have formed part of the operational framework of the alleged conspirators.

The revelations add a fresh dimension to the ongoing treason and terrorism trial before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Federal Government had in January 2026 announced that security agencies uncovered an alleged plan by a network of serving and retired military officers, alongside civilians, to topple the government of President Tinubu. Investigations later led to the arrest and detention of several suspects, while others were declared wanted.

Those currently facing charges include retired Major General Mohammed Ibrahim Gana, retired Naval Captain Erasmus Ochegobia Victor, serving Police Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim, Zekeri Umoru, Bukar Kashim Goni and Abdulkadir Sani. Former Bayelsa State Governor Timipre Sylva was also named in court documents as allegedly linked to the plot and remains at large, according to prosecutors.

Court filings accused the defendants of conspiring to “levy war against the state” and attempting to destabilise the democratically elected government through unconstitutional means. The charges include treason, terrorism, conspiracy and alleged terrorism financing.

The case is widely regarded as Nigeria’s most serious alleged coup attempt since the country returned to democratic rule in 1999.

During recent proceedings, the Federal High Court ordered an accelerated hearing of the matter, while journalists were reportedly barred from covering the trial due to security concerns. Witnesses from the Nigerian Army and intelligence services have already begun testifying on how the alleged plot was uncovered.

One of the prosecution witnesses told the court that intelligence reports first alerted military authorities to suspicious meetings and covert communications involving some of the accused persons. Investigators also alleged that encrypted messaging platforms and secret coordination channels were used during the planning stages.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to all charges during their arraignment and remain in DSS custody pending the determination of their bail applications and continuation of the trial.