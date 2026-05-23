Tinubu Doesn’t Fully Trust Me Because I Supported Peter Obi... Cubana Chief Priest

byCKN NEWS -
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Socialite and businessman Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has said President Bola Tinubu remains wary of him because of his support for Peter Obi during the 2023 presidential election.

Cubana Chief Priest, who serves as the Imo State Coordinator of the Pro-Tinubu City Boys Movement, stated this during a livestream with popular streamer Peller.

Speaking in a video circulating on Wednesday, the socialite discussed what he described as lingering suspicion from the presidency tied to his ethnic background and previous political alignment.

“President Bola Tinubu no really trust me as an Igbo man that I am. He look me with one eye because he believes that this one that worked for Peter Obi, before at the last election,” Chief Priest stated.

He explained his decision to switch allegiance to Tinubu, citing a desire to back a winning side and avoid repeated political losses.

Asked why he left Peter Obi, he said, “Because I don’t want to lose again because they say first fool no be fool na the second fool be proper fool.”

Chief Priest further dismissed the prospects of Obi in the 2027 presidential election, describing the Nigeria Democratic Party aspirant as “not serious” and asserting that “the serious people will win.”

The comments, which quickly circulated on social media, sparked widespread reactions, with many criticising Chief Priest for alleged political opportunism and questioning his loyalty to the Igbo cause.

Others, however, viewed his remarks as a pragmatic reflection of Nigeria’s winner-takes-all political landscape.

Chief Priest was notably vocal in support of Obi and the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 polls.

He has since aligned with the ruling All Progressives Congress and Tinubu.

He recently purchased an APC primary form for a House of Representatives seat but pulled out on the morning of the election on Saturday.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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