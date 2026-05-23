Tinubu Doesn’t Fully Trust Me Because I Supported Peter Obi... Cubana Chief Priest





Socialite and businessman Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has said President Bola Tinubu remains wary of him because of his support for Peter Obi during the 2023 presidential election.

Cubana Chief Priest, who serves as the Imo State Coordinator of the Pro-Tinubu City Boys Movement, stated this during a livestream with popular streamer Peller.

Speaking in a video circulating on Wednesday, the socialite discussed what he described as lingering suspicion from the presidency tied to his ethnic background and previous political alignment.

“President Bola Tinubu no really trust me as an Igbo man that I am. He look me with one eye because he believes that this one that worked for Peter Obi, before at the last election,” Chief Priest stated.

He explained his decision to switch allegiance to Tinubu, citing a desire to back a winning side and avoid repeated political losses.

Asked why he left Peter Obi, he said, “Because I don’t want to lose again because they say first fool no be fool na the second fool be proper fool.”

Chief Priest further dismissed the prospects of Obi in the 2027 presidential election, describing the Nigeria Democratic Party aspirant as “not serious” and asserting that “the serious people will win.”

The comments, which quickly circulated on social media, sparked widespread reactions, with many criticising Chief Priest for alleged political opportunism and questioning his loyalty to the Igbo cause.

Others, however, viewed his remarks as a pragmatic reflection of Nigeria’s winner-takes-all political landscape.

Chief Priest was notably vocal in support of Obi and the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 polls.

He has since aligned with the ruling All Progressives Congress and Tinubu.

He recently purchased an APC primary form for a House of Representatives seat but pulled out on the morning of the election on Saturday.



