Former London Imam, Abdul Khan Jailed For Life Over Serial Sexual Abuses Of Women, Girls

A former Imam has been jailed for life after a court heard he sexually abused women and girls over more than 10 years while exploiting his position as a religious leader in east London.

Abdul Halim Khan, 54, of Old Ford Road, Tower Hamlets, was sentenced on Friday at Snaresbrook Crown Court in London and ordered to serve a minimum term of 20 years, according to GBI.

He was found guilty on February 13 of 21 offences, including nine counts of rape, four counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, five counts of rape of a child under 13, and one count of assault by penetration.

The court heard that Khan targeted seven women and girls while working as an imam at a mosque in east London, using his position of trust to gain access to them and exert control.

He arranged meetings in secluded places and sometimes in victims’ homes, where he carried out sexual abuse while claiming he was a jinn (a supernatural spirit).

Prosecutors said he also used threats linked to “black magic” to frighten victims into silence, making them believe harm would come to them or their families if they reported him.

Police said the abuse came to light in February 2018 after his youngest victim disclosed what had happened to a teacher at school, prompting a wider investigation.

Officers went on to interview more than 50 witnesses and examine 10 mobile phones as part of the case.

Following sentencing, one survivor said: "Taking the difficult step to come forward and speak about the abuse and trauma I suffered has been painful and one of the hardest things I have ever done.