Two Security Guards Bag Life Imprisonment For Repeatedly Raping Six Year Old Girl For Six Years In Abuja

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)has secured conviction and life imprisonment of two security Guards, James Sule (30) and Adamu Yau (25), based in Abuja, for repeatedly r@ping a six-year-old girl for a period of 6 years.

The convicts were handed life imprisonment, without the option of fine, by Hon. Justice S.M.Mayana of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court Abuja.

The victim recounted that in 2016 her grandmother asked the suspect, James, who served as their family security guard at that time to repair a broken toilet in their residence at Penthouse Estate, Lugbe, Abuja. While her grandmother returned to the kitchen, Sule remained in the toilet.

According to her, she was crying on the bed in the room over a cello tape she had spoiled when Sule called her into the toilet. He assured her he would help prevent her grandmother from punishing her. He then locked the door, forcibly removed her pants, and r@ped her Afterwards, he brought out a knife and threatened her not to tell anyone.

In a bid to share the ‘sexual pleasure’ with his friends, the convict, James Sule, later recruited two other guards in the Estate, Adamu Yau, who is the second Convict, and one Muhammed, now at large.

‘’Together, they had sex with the victim whenever opportunities arose, threatening to kill and wipe out her entire family if she spoke to anyone about their act with her.

The victim endured this traumatic abuse in silence for about six years. Over time, the victim’s parents noticed troubling changes in her behaviour. She became visibly agitated whenever Sule entered the house and refused to let him escort her to school or pick her up from the school bus.’’

Her worried parents took her to a prayer house where she confided in the Pastor. They were both arrested and arraigned in court.