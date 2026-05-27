Female Staff Allegedly Stole N457m From Achievers University’s Accounts

Based on public statements from 𝗔𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆, 𝗢𝘄𝗼 in May 2026, the University says it uncovered a fee payment fraud involving about 𝗡𝟰𝟱𝟳.𝟱 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 affecting 320 students.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗱:

1. 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗱

The 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 named 𝗢𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗔𝘀𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗮, described as an 𝗔𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗻𝗮 of the 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗲𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 who was later employed in the 𝗕𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁. She resigned in April 2025.

The 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 alleges she received 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹 𝗙𝗲𝗲𝘀 into her 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 and 𝗰𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 on the 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗹 without the 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆.

2. 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀

The Audit reportedly found:

𝟭𝟭 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗳𝗳 𝗠𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀 and 𝟯𝟰 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 who acted as 𝗔𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 to recruit other 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 into the Scheme.

𝟭 𝗘𝘅𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻 working at the 𝗙𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗲, 𝗢𝘄𝗼, also indicted as an agent.

The University said Students were lured with offers of discounted Fees/Commission.

3. Current status

The Principal Suspect is under Police Investigation for possible Prosecution.

Affected Students and Student Agents are to face the Students’ Disciplinary Committee.

Implicated Staff will face the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee.

This is based on the University's Internal Audit and Public Statement.

Police investigation is ongoing, and the allegations have not resulted in court convictions yet.

Here’s the Press Statement text as released by Achievers University Owo

ACHIEVERS UNIVERSITY, OWO

COMMUNITY ON THE STUDENTS PAYMENT FRAUD

1. Recall that on 14th April, 2026, I informed the University Community of a disturbing discovery of a fraudulent hacking of our Students' Fees Payment Portal in order to defraud the University. I also informed you of the Students Fees Payment Audit Exercise which required every student to appear before an Investigative Committee. The arduous exercise for our current students was concluded on Friday 22nd May, 2026.

2. The exercise has revealed the following:

The fraud was master-minded by one Olanike Mary Asabia, an Alumnus of the Department of Accounting of our University, who was later employed to work at the University Bursary. She resigned from the services of the University in April 2025.

The 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝘂𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 affected three academic sessions: 2023/2024, 2024/2025, and 2025/2026 Academic Sessions.

320 Students paid a total sum of N457,508,645.00 School Fees into the Personal Account of the said Olanike Mary Asabia, who in turn fraudulently cleared such students on the Portal without the University receiving the money. Many of the students were lured to pay into her account by offer of Discounted Fees/Commission.

11 Members of Staff and 34 Students were used as Agents of the said 𝗢𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗔𝘀𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗮 to ‘Recruit’ Students for the Fraudulent Activities.

One External Person working at Federal Medical Centre, Owo was also indicted as having served as Agent of the fraudulent activities.

3. The affected Students have been directed to pay their full fees into the University Accounts as officially provided. This must be done promptly with the usual penalties for late payment of School Fees.

4. All the 320 indicted students, and the 6 students that acted as 𝗔𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 will be made to face the 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗶𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗲 to further explain to the 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 what motivated them to disregard the well laid down fees payment procedures.

5. The 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗽𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝘂𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁 is currently under Police investigation for possible prosecution.

𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙛𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙤𝙧 𝙊𝙮𝙚𝙨𝙤𝙟𝙞 𝘼𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙪, 𝘼𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙑𝙞𝙘𝙚-𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙤𝙧.