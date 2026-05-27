Court Reserves Ruling On Final Forfeiture Of Malami’s 57 Properties

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja and presided over by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik on Tuesday, May 26, 2026 has slated July 6, 2026 for judgment in the final forfeiture of 57 properties linked to former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

At Tuesday’s proceedings, EFCC counsel J.S Okutepa, SAN informed the court that the matter of the day was for hearing of final forfeiture of the properties and other pending applications.

Reacting, defence counsel, Adedayo Adedeji, SAN drew the attention of the court to 16 Motions on Notice seeking to set aside the interim forfeiture order of the properties by the court delivered on January 6, 2026. The EFCC opposed the motions with counter affidavits, urging the court to discountenance the request of the defendant. Some of the defendant’s applications sought extension of time to show cause why properties listed in the schedule should not be forfeited to the government.

Arguing the applications, Adedeji submitted that, “My lord, we filed an application, dated 21st of April 2026, for extension of time and a counter affidavit to oppose to the applicant’s motion for final forfeiture which was deposed to by Abubakar Malami urging the honorable court to refuse and dismiss the order of final forfeiture as they are not proceeds of crimes but an allegation that is relied on suspicion”

Responding, Okutepa said “ My lord, we also filed a 77- paragraph affidavits deposed to by Adebayo Daniels, an EFCC operative, which was filed on the 5th of May, 2026, attached with 8 exhibits and a written address, in addition with a reply on points of law. We rely on all these processes in urging my lord to hold that their application has woefully failed to show cause and we ask your lordship to grant the request as prayed and forfeit the properties to the Federal Government”.

He further prayed the court to discountenance the request of other respondents opposing the forfeiture applications.

Justice Abdulmalik adjourned the matter to July 6, 2026 for judgment.