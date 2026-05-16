Donald Trump Announces Killing Of Most Wanted ISIS Leader In Nigeria In Joint Operations

byCKN NEWS -
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US President Donald Trump says American and Nigerian forces have killed the second-in-command leader of ISIS globally.

Mr Trump said Abu-Bilal al-Minuki was "eliminated" after sources found him in hiding in Africa.



"Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the armed forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield," he wrote in a post on social media.

"Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing.

"He will no longer terrorize the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans."

He also thanked the Nigerian government for its partnership in the operation.

The Islamic State extremist group did not comment on the claim.

Nigeria had come under scrutiny from Mr Trump, who had said that Christians there were being persecuted, which the African nation's government denies.

The US had struck what it said were Islamist bases in north-western Nigeria on Christmas Day last year, following Mr Trump's accusations.


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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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