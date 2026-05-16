Man Bags Two Years Imprisonment For Bullying Adekunle Gold On Social Media

byCKN NEWS -
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A social media user has been sentenced to 2 years imprisonment after pleading guilty to spreading misinformation with malicious intent about Adekunle Gold and Simi’s daughter, 

Mr Samuel Adeboye Adeyeye, known on X as  Swanky_concept, had shared a post, insinuating that Deja, the daughter of singers Adekunle Gold and Simi, is dead. 

“My sincere condolences to the Adekunle family. Rip to Deja,” Samuel wrote on X. 

The troll was taken to court where he pleaded guilty to cyberbullying and defamation on May 14. 

He was sentenced on May 15 to two years in prison. 

X users say his sentencing will serve as a warning to those who use social media to spread misinformation and bully others

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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