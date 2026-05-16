Man Bags Two Years Imprisonment For Bullying Adekunle Gold On Social Media

A social media user has been sentenced to 2 years imprisonment after pleading guilty to spreading misinformation with malicious intent about Adekunle Gold and Simi’s daughter,

Mr Samuel Adeboye Adeyeye, known on X as Swanky_concept, had shared a post, insinuating that Deja, the daughter of singers Adekunle Gold and Simi, is dead.

“My sincere condolences to the Adekunle family. Rip to Deja,” Samuel wrote on X.

The troll was taken to court where he pleaded guilty to cyberbullying and defamation on May 14.

He was sentenced on May 15 to two years in prison.

X users say his sentencing will serve as a warning to those who use social media to spread misinformation and bully others