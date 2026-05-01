Dangote Refinery Recalls Over 800 Sacked , Redeployed Engineers

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has approved the recall of about 800 engineers previously redeployed across its business units, following what management described as a conditional pardon after internal disciplinary actions linked to operational disruptions.

In an internal communication to staff, the company said the decision followed an extensive review process and numerous appeals from respected individuals, stakeholders, and the engineers. The refinery noted that while earlier actions were taken to protect operations and uphold organisational standards, it has now opted to offer a second opportunity to the staff.

Under the directive, according to a memo signed by the Group Vice President, Oil & Gas, Devakumar Edwin, all affected personnel will be invited for a meeting and subsequently reassigned to resume duties at the refinery. The recall also covers those who did not take up earlier redeployment options offered by the company.

Management emphasised that the move reflects both a commitment to fairness and a belief in second chances, while reiterating that discipline, professionalism and adherence to corporate values remain non-negotiable.

“This decision was not an easy one. It reflects not only our belief in second chances but also serves as a clear reminder that loyalty, professionalism and adherence to organisational standards are non‑negotiable,” it said. “Effective immediately, all engineers previously redeployed to other business units, will be invited for a meeting and, subsequently, will be provided with an opportunity to render their services at our Petroleum Refinery. This would include those who did not avail the opportunity provided earlier for redeployment”.

The company, however, issued a firm warning that any recurrence of misconduct would attract immediate and decisive sanctions, underscoring its zero-tolerance stance on actions capable of undermining operations.

Dangote Refinery added that it expects the returning engineers to demonstrate renewed dedication as it continues efforts to strengthen operational efficiency and maintain its position as a key player in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

“We welcome our colleagues back, with the expectation of renewed dedication, and we look forward to working together to strengthen our operations and deliver excellence in the oil and gas sector,” it added.

Recall that the Dangote Group, in October 2025, redeployed some refinery engineers to other companies within the Group as part of measures to stabilise operations at the time.











