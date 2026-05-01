Ben Bruce Pens Down Tributes To Former MBGN , Bianca Ojukwu On Her Appointment As Foreign Affairs Minister





Ben Murray Bruce Statement

Long before Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu became Ambassador, Minister, and now Nigeria's Foreign Affairs Minister, I had the privilege of accompanying her around the world as she represented our country on the global beauty stage.

In those years, she was without exaggeration one of the most beautiful women on earth.

Also the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Miss Intercontinental—a face that carried Nigeria's elegance into every room she entered.

But what I saw then was not just beauty. It was poise. Intelligence. Grace under pressure. The unmistakable presence of a woman destined to serve.

The years have only confirmed it. From her distinguished service as Nigeria's Ambassador to Spain and to Italy, to her tenure as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca has carried herself with the same dignity that defined her on the world stage decades ago; except now, the stage is diplomacy, and the audience is the entire international community.

Today, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has elevated her to Minister of Foreign Affairs. Congratulations, Mr. President, on a truly excellent appointment. Nigeria's foreign policy is in safe, capable, and elegant hands.

And I will say this without hesitation: I believe Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu will, in time, become the first elected female governor in Nigeria's history. The trajectory is unmistakable. The country will be the better for it.

To my dear sister Bianca, the world has always looked up to you. Now it must listen to you.