Women Take Charge of Lagos Assembly Administration By Tolani Abati

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

With the announcement on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, by the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, of the appointments of Mrs. Adenike Osinowo as the substantive Clerk of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mrs. Latifat Ogbara as Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission (LAHASCOM), and Ms. Modupe Victoria Adeola as Executive Secretary/Permanent Secretary of LAHASCOM, women have now assumed the top administrative leadership of the Assembly.

As Clerk, Mrs. Osinowo is the highest-ranking administrative officer of the Assembly. She has made history as the first female to occupy the position in the Lagos State House of Assembly. 

She joins other trailblazers such as Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, who was the first woman elected into the Assembly in 1992, and Rt. Hon. Mutiat Adetoun Adediran, who became the first female Deputy Speaker in 1999.

Mrs. Osinowo began her career in the Lagos State House of Assembly in 1999 as a Legal Officer and rose steadily through the ranks to become Chief Legal Officer and, subsequently, Deputy Clerk in 2022 before her current appointment.

Similarly, Mrs. Latifat Ogbara has also broken new ground as the first female Chairman of LAHASCOM. She is a lawyer and politician from Ikorodu Local Government Area.

Ms. Modupe Victoria Adeola started her career in the Lagos State House of Assembly as a Legislative Officer and rose through the ranks to become a Director in the Directorate of Legislative Services. 

Her appointment as Executive Secretary/Permanent Secretary of LAHASCOM further underscores the growing prominence of women in the Assembly’s administrative structure.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال