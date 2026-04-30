Women Take Charge of Lagos Assembly Administration By Tolani Abati

With the announcement on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, by the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, of the appointments of Mrs. Adenike Osinowo as the substantive Clerk of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mrs. Latifat Ogbara as Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission (LAHASCOM), and Ms. Modupe Victoria Adeola as Executive Secretary/Permanent Secretary of LAHASCOM, women have now assumed the top administrative leadership of the Assembly.

As Clerk, Mrs. Osinowo is the highest-ranking administrative officer of the Assembly. She has made history as the first female to occupy the position in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

She joins other trailblazers such as Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, who was the first woman elected into the Assembly in 1992, and Rt. Hon. Mutiat Adetoun Adediran, who became the first female Deputy Speaker in 1999.

Mrs. Osinowo began her career in the Lagos State House of Assembly in 1999 as a Legal Officer and rose steadily through the ranks to become Chief Legal Officer and, subsequently, Deputy Clerk in 2022 before her current appointment.

Similarly, Mrs. Latifat Ogbara has also broken new ground as the first female Chairman of LAHASCOM. She is a lawyer and politician from Ikorodu Local Government Area.

Ms. Modupe Victoria Adeola started her career in the Lagos State House of Assembly as a Legislative Officer and rose through the ranks to become a Director in the Directorate of Legislative Services.

Her appointment as Executive Secretary/Permanent Secretary of LAHASCOM further underscores the growing prominence of women in the Assembly’s administrative structure.