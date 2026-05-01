FG Approves Construction Of Ten Additional Roads

The Federal Executive Council under President Bola Tinubu also broke the record for the most road contract approvals in a single sitting today with a total of ten major road projects approved by the council.

- N1.79tn for the 5th section of the Sokoto-Badagry Expressway which is a 360km dual carriageway.

- ⁠N1.86tn extension of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway through Akwa Ibom State

- ⁠N548.98bn contract for the full rebuild of the Carter Bridge in Lagos

- ⁠N178bn for reconstruction of the 128km Mando-Birnin Gwari Road in Kaduna State

- ⁠Two sections of the Trans-Sahara Highway totaling 296km

- ⁠N295bn for dualisation of the Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode Road in Oyo and Ogun states, which runs 56Km by two

- ⁠The Oshogbo-Akoda-Bunga Road in Osun State (59.2 kilometres, N101bn)

- ⁠Oshogbo-Iwo-Ibadan Road in Osun State (90.9 kilometres, N114bn).

- ⁠The Yobe-to-Gombe section which runs 125 kilometres, a dual carriageway and also received approval at a contract sum of N1.25 trillion.