FG Approves Construction Of Ten Additional Roads

byCKN NEWS -
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The Federal Executive Council under President Bola Tinubu also broke the record for the most road contract approvals in a single sitting today with a total of ten major road projects approved by the council.

- N1.79tn for the 5th section of the Sokoto-Badagry Expressway which is a 360km dual carriageway.

- ⁠N1.86tn extension of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway through Akwa Ibom State

- ⁠N548.98bn contract for the full rebuild of the Carter Bridge in Lagos

- ⁠N178bn for reconstruction of the 128km Mando-Birnin Gwari Road in Kaduna State

- ⁠Two sections of the Trans-Sahara Highway totaling 296km

- ⁠N295bn for dualisation of the Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode Road in Oyo and Ogun states, which runs 56Km by two

- ⁠The Oshogbo-Akoda-Bunga Road in Osun State (59.2 kilometres, N101bn)

- ⁠Oshogbo-Iwo-Ibadan Road in Osun State (90.9 kilometres, N114bn).

- ⁠The Yobe-to-Gombe section which runs 125 kilometres, a dual carriageway and also received approval at a contract sum of N1.25 trillion.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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