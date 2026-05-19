Court Sustains Arrest Warrant Against Buhari's ex-minister Sadiya Farouq

The Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Apo, Abuja, on Monday sustained the arrest warrant earlier issued against former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq, over alleged fraud involving $1.3m and N746.7m.

Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie held that the bench warrant issued against the former minister on April 16, 2026, would remain in force.

Farouq is being prosecuted alongside Bashir Nura Alkali and Sani Nafiu Mohammed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on charges bordering on alleged criminal conspiracy, abuse of office, and diversion of public funds.

At the resumed proceedings, counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), informed the court that the matter was slated for arraignment, but noted that the first defendant, Farouq, was absent without explanation

Jacobs said, “My lord, we were here on April 16, 2026, when your lordship granted us a bench warrant to arrest the first defendant. It was because of that the second defendant immediately approached the commission and surrendered himself in obedience to your lordship’s order.”

He urged the court to vacate the warrant against the second defendant while sustaining the order against the former minister.

The prosecutor further recalled that Farouq’s counsel, Oladipo Okpesheyi (SAN), had earlier pleaded with the court to grant him one month to produce his client.

According to Jacobs, despite the court’s reluctance to grant a lengthy adjournment under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, the judge accommodated the defence’s plea.

“My expectation this morning will be for my colleague to say that the client he promised to produce is in court today, but alas, he did not do so,” Jacobs said.

He added, “I will urge your lordship to ensure that the undertaking is enforced by counsel to produce his client instead of asking the court to discharge the order. My lordship should not listen to them until the undertaking is enforced.”









When asked by the court to explain Farouq’s absence, Okpesheyi told the judge that the former minister was currently in Egypt receiving medical treatment.

“My lord, she is in Egypt. I learnt that her doctor said she is not medically fit to appear today,” he said.

“There is a medical report I received on my phone last night that she is in the hospital on the doctor’s advice in Egypt. She will need about two months to recover before she can come. We will be humbly asking for an adjournment.”

Justice Onwuegbuzie, however, frowned on what he described as repeated attempts to frustrate and delay the trial.

“At the last adjournment, M.S. Ibrahim promised the court to produce the first defendant. It will be impossible to grant another adjournment.

“I will not tolerate unnecessary adjournment in my court. I will give you a short adjournment, and you will go and bring her, even if she is in a wheelchair. And if she is not here, the court will do what it needs to do,” the judge said.

The judge subsequently ruled that the arrest warrant against Farouq remained active and adjourned the matter till June 8, 2026, for arraignment.

The EFCC, in the past week, declared the former minister wanted for alleged criminal conspiracy, abuse of office, and diversion of public funds.

In the notice signed by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the anti-graft agency with knowledge of the ex-minister’s whereabouts is to contact the commission.

The EFCC directed anyone with useful information to contact its offices in Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, or Abuja, or call 08093322644, or email info@efcc.gov.ng, or contact the nearest police station.