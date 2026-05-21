Court Annuls INEC Deadlines For Primaries, Candidate Nominations

Political parties preparing for the 2027 general election have secured a major legal reprieve after the Federal High Court in Abuja nullified key timelines issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for party primaries and candidate nominations.

Justice Mohammed Umar, in a judgment delivered in Abuja, held that portions of INEC’s revised timetable for the 2027 polls were inconsistent with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026.

The court also set aside INEC’s May 10 deadline directing political parties to submit their membership registers and databases as a condition for participation in the elections.

The decision followed a suit filed by the Youth Party (YP), which challenged the electoral body’s authority to prescribe timelines for party primaries and reduce deadlines already guaranteed by law.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/517/2016, with INEC listed as the sole defendant, the Youth Party argued that the Commission exceeded its powers under the Electoral Act. Although the judgment was delivered on Wednesday, the Certified True Copy was released on Thursday.

Ruling in favour of the plaintiff, Justice Umar held that Section 29(1) of the Electoral Act 2026 gives political parties up to 120 days before an election to submit the personal particulars of their candidates, stressing that INEC cannot lawfully shorten that period through its election timetable.

The judge further ruled that Section 31 of the Electoral Act permits political parties to withdraw or substitute candidates not later than 90 days before an election, adding that INEC lacks the statutory authority to impose an earlier deadline.

The court also faulted the Commission’s timetable on the publication of candidates’ final list, maintaining that Section 32 of the Electoral Act prescribes a minimum 60-day period which INEC cannot abridge.

Justice Umar granted additional reliefs sought by the Youth Party, declaring that INEC does not possess the legal authority under Section 98 of the Electoral Act to fix campaign closure two days before an election.

The court equally ruled that the timeframe prescribed by INEC for submitting membership registers does not apply to primary elections conducted for the replacement of withdrawn candidates.

Consequently, the court nullified aspects of INEC’s revised timetable relating to party primaries, submission of candidates’ particulars, withdrawal and replacement of candidates, publication of final candidate lists and campaign timelines that conflict with the Electoral Act 2026.

The judgment is expected to have significant implications for preparations ahead of the 2027 elections, as political parties and the electoral commission weigh their next steps.

NAN