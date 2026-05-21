Three Nigerian-British Sisters Found Dead In UK

United Kingdom authorities have launched an investigation into the death of three Nigerian-British sisters who were found in the sea near Brighton Beach on May 13, 2026.

The sisters, Rebecca Walter (31), Jane Adetoro (36), and Christiana Walter (32), were from the Uxbridge area of West London.

Local authorities were alerted by emergency responders after the bodies were recovered from the sea.

The authorities have stated there is no indication of foul play, no evidence of criminality, and no third-party involvement.

Coastguards believed the women may have gone into the water, and the rough sea conditions made it difficult for them to return to shore.

This tragic situation has stirred reactions both within the Nigerian and British communities, with many expressing shock and grief over the incident.

In an emotional statement, their father, Joseph, described his daughters as the family’s “strength, joy and beautiful light.” He said losing all three children at once had left him heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief.



