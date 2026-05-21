Controversy Trails Killing Of Billionaire Businessman Lucky Adimike In Abuja

Controversies have continued to trail the gruesome murder of a 53 years old businessman in Abuja

Prominent multi-billionaire and well-known business tycoon, Chief Lucky Adimike, was allegedly murdered by his own 19-year-old son inside his residence in Abuja.

Chief Adimike, a native of Awka Etiti in Anambra State, was a major figure in Nigeria’s electronics and import business, renowned for his strong presence and influence at Alaba International Market in Lagos.

He built a vast business empire over the decades and was widely respected as one of the leading merchants in the market.

Details of the incident remain sketchy as investigations are ongoing, but sources close to the family confirm that the 19-year-old son allegedly carried out the killing at the family home in the Federal Capital Territory. The motive behind the incident is yet to be established by the police.

But this theory has been denied by his wife who through a short audio circulating online denied her children's involvement

Ckn News gathered that the police have commenced investigation into the matter