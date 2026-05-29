COAS Charges Troops To Intensify Operations Against Kidnappers, Bandits In North Central

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has charged troops of Joint Task Force North Central, Operation Savannah Shield, to intensify operations against kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements threatening peace in the region.

Shaibu gave the charge on Thursday, May 28, 2026, during his maiden operational visit to the Headquarters of Operation Savannah Shield at Sobi Barracks, Ilorin, Kwara State.





Addressing the troops, the Army Chief said the Nigerian Army remains committed to its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property across the country.





He said troops must sustain operational momentum and deny criminal groups the freedom to terrorise innocent citizens, infiltrate communities or undermine national security.





Shaibu also assured the troops that the Army is deploying the necessary combat enablers and operational resources to strengthen clearance operations and dismantle criminal hideouts across Kwara and Niger states.





The COAS further reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare of troops and their families, stressing that improved welfare is important for morale, combat readiness and operational effectiveness.





He urged personnel to remain disciplined, professional and loyal to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the democratically elected government.





Earlier, the Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force North Central, Operation Savannah Shield, Major General Y. Yahaya, thanked the COAS for his strategic leadership and support, assuring him that troops would remain committed to restoring peace and stability in the region.



