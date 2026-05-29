Aminu Abdussalam Set To Emerge As NDC Kano Guber Candidate

byCKN NEWS -
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The immediate deputy governor of Kano, Aminu Abdussalam, has emerged as the Kano NDC governorship candidate as major contender, Nasiru Gawuna, accepted the Kano Central senatorial ticket.

Mr Gawuna had earlier rejected the senatorial offer, but after due consultation with his political allies, he accepted the offer.

Rabiu Kwankwaso wrote 

Alhamdulillah!

I am delighted to announce that His Excellency, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo has been selected as our Kano NDC Gubernatorial Candidate for the upcoming elections.

Similarly, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna will contest for the Kano Central Senatorial Seat.

This decision was made in the spirit of equity, fairness, loyalty, and competence — values that remain central to our party and Kwankwasiyya’s progress and unity.

As we proceed with today’s affirmation exercise, I pray for a seamless, peaceful, and successful process. May Almighty Allah grant us resounding victory in the forthcoming elections.

Ameen. - RMK


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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