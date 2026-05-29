Aminu Abdussalam Set To Emerge As NDC Kano Guber Candidate

The immediate deputy governor of Kano, Aminu Abdussalam, has emerged as the Kano NDC governorship candidate as major contender, Nasiru Gawuna, accepted the Kano Central senatorial ticket.

Mr Gawuna had earlier rejected the senatorial offer, but after due consultation with his political allies, he accepted the offer.

Rabiu Kwankwaso wrote

Alhamdulillah!

I am delighted to announce that His Excellency, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo has been selected as our Kano NDC Gubernatorial Candidate for the upcoming elections.

Similarly, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna will contest for the Kano Central Senatorial Seat.

This decision was made in the spirit of equity, fairness, loyalty, and competence — values that remain central to our party and Kwankwasiyya’s progress and unity.

As we proceed with today’s affirmation exercise, I pray for a seamless, peaceful, and successful process. May Almighty Allah grant us resounding victory in the forthcoming elections.

Ameen. - RMK



