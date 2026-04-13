Wike Denies Blocking ADC Request To Use Eagles Square For Convention

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Monday dismissed claims that any political party was denied the usage of the Eagle Square, insisting that no formal application was submitted.

“Who denied them? I am not aware of any such development, and I don’t even know which party you are referring to. If it is the African Democratic Congress (ADC), such claims are their usual attempt to gain public sympathy,” Wike said.

He explained that the use of Eagle Square is subject to due process, which includes formal application through the Abuja Investments Company Limited, which is charge of the facility and payment of required fees.

The Minister also pointed out that the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Velodrome is not under the Federal Capital Territory Administration, but the Sports Commission.

“As we speak, no formal application has been submitted to the Abuja Investments Company Limited. When the APC used the venue and PDP used the Stadium Velodrome, they complied with the process. We do not deny anyone access if the rules are followed,” he added.

Wike spoke during an inspection of ongoing projects in Abuja, where he expressed satisfaction with the level of work done, noting that key road projects would be completed by May 15.

“The contractors have assured us that road works will be completed by May 15, while streetlight installations will be finalised before the end of May,” he said.

The minister also disclosed that at Gaduwa, he had directed the installation of protective mesh to prevent encroachment on road corridors, while works on streetlights were progressing.

At Wassa, Wike said the administration was set to relocate informal sector operators, particularly Apo Mechanic Village Traders, to a new facility equipped with necessary infrastructure.

“This project is aimed at improving the working conditions of artisans and fulfilling long-standing promises to the informal sector,” he stated.

On reports the windstorm that affected the roof of the Kugbo Bus Terminal, the minister said it was a natural disaster that no one had control over, explaining that only roofing sheets were affected, and the damages are already being fixed.

“The terminal did not collapse. The structure is intact. What happened was that strong winds blew off parts of the roof. Repairs are ongoing,” Wike said, noting that no lives were lost.

He attributed the steady progress of projects in the FCT to effective collaboration between the government and contractors, supported by prompt payment of contractual obligations.