Nigerian Army Confirms Killing Of Commanding Officer , Six Soldiers In Fresh Borno Attack

OPERATION HADIN KAI - ISOLATED INFILTRATION ATTACK ON CHARLIE 13 LOCATION, MONGUNO

Troops of Sector 3 , Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) came under an isolated Tango terrorist attack on Charlie 13 location in Monguno, in the late hours of 12 April 2026. Following intense fire exchanges, the terrorists were put to flight, with troops maintaining control of the location.

Regrettably, the Commanding Officer, while courageously proceeding to the troops’ location to personally assess the situation, encountered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which severely affected his vehicle, leading to his death alongside 6 other gallant personnel.

His actions, even after the immediate threat had been neutralised, reflected the highest traditions of military leadership; courage, selfless service, and leading from the front. His willingness to move towards the troops in the heat of the battle, despite the prevailing danger, stands as a profound testament to his valour, sense of duty, and unwavering commitment to the welfare and operational effectiveness of his men.

Operation HADIN KAI deeply mourns the loss of this exceptional officer and the other brave personnel who paid the supreme price in service to the nation. Their sacrifice will forever remain etched in the memory of the Armed Forces and the grateful nation they served.

SANI UBA

Lieutenant Colonel

Media Information Officer

Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East)

Operation HADIN KAI

13 April 2026