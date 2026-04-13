Court Adjourns Hearing On El-Rufai’s Bail Application

A court has adjourned the hearing of the bail application filed by former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in his ongoing fraud case.

The case is being heard at the Federal High Court, where El-Rufai is facing charges related to alleged financial misconduct during his time in office.

During the latest proceedings, the court postponed consideration of the bail request to allow for further legal processes, including responses from the prosecution and proper review of submissions by both parties.

Legal representatives on both sides are expected to present detailed arguments at the next hearing, which will determine whether El-Rufai will be granted bail pending the continuation of the trial.

The adjournment means the former governor will have to wait longer for a ruling on his bail status, as the case continues to attract national attention.

Observers say the decision highlights the complex legal nature of high-profile corruption cases, where courts often take additional time to ensure due process is followed.