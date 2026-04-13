I Am Not Afraid Of Donald Trump..Pope Leo

Pope Leo XIV on Monday said he had “no intention to debate” with Donald Trump, after the US president criticised him over his comments on the US-Iran war.

Pope Leo XXIV while en route to Algeria said

“I think that the people who read will be able to draw their own conclusions:

I am not a politician, I have no intention of entering into a debate with him. Rather, let us always seek peace and put an end to wars.

I am not afraid of the Trump administration. I speak about the Gospel, I am not a politician. I do not think the message of the Gospel should be abused in the way some people are doing.

I will continue to speak out loudly against war, to try to promote peace, multilateral dialogue between states in order to seek the right solution to problems.

The message of the Church is the message of the Gospel, blessed are the peacemakers; I do not see my role as that of a politician, I do not want to enter into a debate with him. Too many people are suffering in the world.”